Bullets found in the bodies of all six hostages recovered by the IDF

The bodies of all six hostages rescued from Gaza by the IDF were riddled with bullets and gunshot wounds, says an autopsy report.

The news suggests that Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry were murdered in captivity.

As reported by Jewish News, their bodies were rescued from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza overnight on Monday and brought back to Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “The presence of bullets in the bodies of the late hostages … is further proof of the cruelty of the terrorists who held the 109 hostages for already 321 days.”

The update from Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine comes a day after suggestions in Israeli media outlet Ynet, that some of the dead suffocated following a fire that broke out during an IDF attack in the area six months ago.

The investigation is ongoing.