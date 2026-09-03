Burnham confirms top level government meeting to bolster security for Jewish community over High Holy Days

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Antisemitism is being held to ensure the highest level of security is in place for the community over the High Holy Days.

Burnham confirmed that he and Communities Secretary Angela Rayner had called a meeting, which included the country’s top security coordinators ahead of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as he met with Jewish communal leaders at Downing Street on Thursday.

The discussions also saw communal leaders raise concerns about expected government sanctions on trade in the West Bank.

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A joint statement issued by the communal bodies after the meeting said:” Whilst the participants expressed support for all efforts to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and their opposition to extremism on all sides, they conveyed significant concerns about the unintended consequences of policies the government is considering in relation to settlements.

“They pressed the Prime Minister to avoid steps that may cause harm to the Jewish community, including measures that would place a profound strain on the Jewish people’s deep connection to places of great religious and cultural significance, including the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site.

“They cautioned that broad, untargeted measures may also give legitimacy to a wider boycott movement that marginalises and stigmatises British Jews.

“They also asked the Prime Minister to carefully consider the potentially perverse consequences of announcing such measures during an already heated Israeli election, and the need for both the UK and Israeli governments to ensure that domestic political considerations do not stand in the way of the positive policy outcomes that the Middle East so desperately needs. ”

Joined by several Greater Manchester community figures at the meeting, Burnham had emphasised his determination to ensure there were no gaps in security at synagogues and other communal buildings—just one year after the deadly Heaton Park terror attacks that left two people dead.

Both and Rayner said that communal security was being prioritised not just over the forthcoming weeks but “into the future.”

He pledged that protection for the entire Jewish community was at its highest-ever level, in a year marked by rampant antisemitism, including recent attacks in Golders Green and Finchley in north London.

Rayner then also confirmed:” I’ve spoken to officials because I know how significant this area is.

“We’re ensuring that the Cabinet Committee on Antisemitism is meeting so every department is involved, following recommendations and ongoing work within the DfE, so that we leave no gaps and provide coordinated support—not just now, but into the future.

“I want to recognise the fear and concerns that people have and show that we want to work proactively.

“I don’t want our words of support to only come at memorials or after tragedies; I want us to be more proactive, and I know the Prime Minister and other government departments want to listen.”

In their statement, the communal leaders said:” In a constructive and focussed discussion, the participants set out the full extent of the concerns of British Jews in the context of record levels of antisemitic incidents. They spoke about measures needed to address the community’s heightened fears heading into the Jewish holiday period, which marks a year on from the deadly Heaton Park attack, and comes just a few months after violent attacks including arson and stabbings in Golders Green.

“Participants stressed the importance of maintaining a clear line against all expressions of antisemitism wherever it arises, including continuing the important work of tackling this hatred within Labour and other political parties. ”

The meeting also took place ahead of the anticipated announcement of government sanctions against Israel over West Bank trade.

Some communal figures argued that, regardless of one’s view on the sanctions, there is a clear link between relentless negative coverage of Israel and rising antisemitism. This issue was discussed in further detail during the meeting.

Some at the meeting complained that Israel was being “singled out” with the new measures, but the PM denied this.

He said expected sanctions were designed to protect a two-state solution.

Jewish News was invited to observe the start of the meeting, which brought together representatives from the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council, Community Security Trust, the Greater Manchester Rep Council, the Antisemitism Policy Trust, Holocaust Educational Trust, and other communal leaders.

Burnham stressed his determination to continue the close relationship he had built with the Manchester community as Prime Minister.

He acknowledged the sense of insecurity within the Jewish community and noted that this was not always recognised by those outside it.

Rayner spoke movingly about the impact of attending Monday evening’s memorial ceremony for the Heaton Park shul attack, and stressed the need for support for the community to be proactive, not just in the wake of tragedies.

The Prime Minister told attendees hew wanted to hold a meeting with them twice each year.

He added: “We’ve lived through some difficult things together, as you know, and it’s just about building the same with all of you and knowing that there is dialogue, clarity and trust, and we know we can be honest with each other, because Angela and I do know how much the community is struggling.

“Right now, the levels of anxiety are really quite high and probably never higher in terms of a sense of people’s personal safety.

“I remember that really coming over to me in October last year and after that, and the letters that I received.

“I’ve never forgotten it, and it told me that something was happening in the community that probably the rest of society wasn’t seeing enough and understanding enough, and that has been me ever since.”

He added: “It’s only by people being able to tell us what you want to tell us that we can start to develop a response—one that not only shows the community is always heard, but also matches the level of concern and anxiety being felt.

“So that’s the starting point really here, and I do just want to hand over to Angela, who has the community’s brief and such an important leadership role on this.

“We worked with colleagues on Monday and over at Heaton Park Synagogue. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there with you on Monday.”

Rayner added: “I think the concern from the community is such, and we’re seeing the attacks that happened, and we have to face it as a whole community.

“One of my reflections as Secretary of State, when I go into places of worship or educational establishments, is seeing the community face prison-style gates just to go to their school or place of worship. That is significant and has a profound impact—and I’m sure it deeply affects young people going about their daily lives.

“My commitment is to continue the work that I started and to do everything I can to support the work that you all do.”

In their statement the communal leaders said they had ” further pressed the Prime Minister to prioritise tackling extremism in Britain in all its forms – whether from the far right, the far left, or Islamist sources.

“The community organisations underlined the importance of promoting social cohesion, calling for the Government’s support and pledging the Jewish community’s commitment to building an inclusive and respectful society for all. ”

The statement added:”Finally, participants called on the Prime Minister to promote a positive engagement with the Jewish community across society through government support for Jewish students on campus, Jewish care and welfare organisations, Jewish cultural institutions and initiatives such as Jewish Culture Month.

“The group presented the Prime Minister with apple and honey – eaten together on the forthcoming Rosh Hashana festival to symbolise a sweet new year – and expressed wishes for a year of peace, prosperity and security in the UK and around the world.”

In attendance at the meeting were Board president Phil Rosenberg, Dave Rich, Director of Policy for the Community Security Trust Louise Jacobs, Vice Chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, Debbie Fox, Interim CEO of the JLC, Dame Louise Ellman, Independent Plenary Chair of the Board, Raphi Bloom, Management Board Member of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region and Trustee of the JLC Marc Levy, Chief Executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region, Danny Stone, Chief Executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust, Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trus, Ruben Persey, Vice President of the Union of Jewish Students , Mervyn Kaye, Chief Executive of UJS, Carolyn Bogush, Chair of UJS, Dovid Lichtig, CEO of the Interlink Foundation, Sam Clifford, Chief Executive of Jewish Women’s Aid, Lord Mann, the Government’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism and Dr Toby Greene, Director of Public Affairs at the Board.