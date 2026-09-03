Play featuring Maureen Lipman says it keeps ‘political affiliation separate from artistic collaboration’

The team behind Right Before I Go has issued a statement addressing the “personal or political views” of its performers, after one of its cast members withdrew when Dame Maureen Lipman joined.

Written by Stan Zimmerman, who is known for the Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls, the play addresses suicide awareness using real notes and personal stories, and opens at the Soho Theatre in London on Saturday.

Dame Maureen was recently cast alongside Irish actor Gerard McCarthy in the show, but the 45-year-old withdrew due to “views she has publicly and repeatedly expressed regarding Israel and Palestine”.

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McCarthy shared the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday and, in a recent interview with The Times, the 80-year-old actress called the actor “cowardly” for not speaking to her directly before quitting the show.

The creative team behind Right Before I Go issued a statement on Wednesday saying it keeps “political affiliation separate from artistic collaboration” and “does not vet performers on the basis of their personal or political views”.

“We are aware of recent coverage regarding the departure of two of our actors from the production,” it said.

“We understand that our cast and collaborators hold a wide range of perspectives, including on deeply personal and difficult subjects, and we respect the sincerity behind their decisions.”

The team said the play will continue its Soho Theatre run from September 5 to 10, culminating in a performance on World Suicide Prevention Day starring Dame Maureen.

“Suicide and mental health affect people across every background and every political divide, and we believe the urgent work of raising awareness and saving lives is more important than our differences,” it said.

“If anything, we believe that the ability to stand together – even alongside people we may not agree with – for a cause bigger than any one of us is itself an expression of the common humanity this play is about.”

The statement also said the creative team is “fully committed to the safety, wellbeing and support of every member of our cast and creative team throughout this run”.

It went on to highlight that Right Before I Go is a “not-for-profit endeavour” with its cast, crew and collaborators “donating their time and talent because they believe in what this play can do”.

“We are deeply grateful to our full company for their continued dedication, and we invite audiences to join us for Right Before I Go – a play about our shared will to live, and to help others do the same,” it concluded.

TV producer Zimmerman, who is involved in the show as a playwright and performer, added that the play was “never about one actor”, saying its purpose “has always been to raise awareness about suicide and save lives”.

“It already has and I’m so proud of that. That’s why we all must stay laser-focused on that goal.”

Referring to McCarthy’s recent departure, he added: “And to clear the record, we use a revolving cast.

“(Gerard) McCarthy was never asked to appear on the same performance date as Dame Maureen Lipman.”

In his post announcing his departure, McCarthy said he did not ask for the casting of Dame Maureen to be reconsidered, and “simply chose not to use my own platform to promote someone whose political views are at odds with my own”.

Dame Maureen, known for roles in Coronation Street and The Pianist, has been a vocal supporter of Israel and has defended its right to exist and defend itself.

The actress and comedian also previously said antisemitism in Britain had reached levels akin to Nazi Germany in 1933 following the stabbing of two Jewish men in north London, and called for a ban on pro-Palestine marches in the capital.

Speaking to The Times, Dame Maureen said McCarthy needs to “grow up”, saying it is “fair enough” if he did not want to work with her, but that he is going to “limit himself” in his career. McCarthy came out as non-binary in 2022.

Yesterday a second actor involved in the production, transgender woman Iz Hesketh, also pulled out of the production, referencing Lipman’s presence as the reason.