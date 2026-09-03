Rosenberg confirms discussions on making Board of Deputies president role a paid one

Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg has confirmed that the communal organisation is considering, for the first time in its history, making his role a paid post.

In response to questions from Deputies ahead of Sunday’s plenary, Rosenberg explained: “Our Honorary Officers are considering how to make the presidency more accessible to a wider range of people.

“We want the best candidates from across the community and are concerned that the current demands of the role mean that it is accessible only to those who have sufficient personal wealth to either retire or take an effective multi-year sabbatical from their job.”

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Arguing that the role, which has been unpaid since the organisation was founded in 1760, has become “effectively a full-time – or more than full-time – post” in the modern age, the Presidents says: “Personally, I am currently just-about managing with the occasional pieces of consultancy work, drawing on savings, and support (financial, emotional, and, in gifts of time) from family and friends.

“However, when speaking to Deputies and communal colleagues about the role, I often hear people say, ‘I couldn’t afford to be President/an Honorary Officer’.

“I think that it is harmful for the organisation, and the community as a whole, that the role is seen to be inaccessible to many people who would otherwise be worthy candidates.”

Jewish News first revealed in May how the question of providing financial compensation to the President was raised at an earlier finance committee meeting, resulting in a half-hour discussion.

But discussions at the time were put on hold as a result of “strong feeling in the room.”

There were also claims that a proposal for a “stipend” system—where the President would receive regular compensation for hours and tasks performed—has been forwarded to Board officials for further consideration.

But this idea was believed to have been halted with recognition that governance requirements and funding implications had to be fully considered before developing any proposal further.

But in a new written question from Ruth Hart, the Deputy for Bournemouth Reform Synagogue, Rosenberg was asked if he “thinks that the presidency should be remunerated” and whether that would apply also to other Board officials.

Hart also asked if he has received funding of any kind, directly or indirectly in connection with his office and from whom?

The President said: “In my experience, many people are quite surprised to learn that the position is not already compensated in some way, given the obvious demands of the role.

“The challenges I set out above do apply to a lesser extent to the other Honorary Officers who often have Board commitments during the working day in a way which is highly disruptive to their professional lives.

“It will ultimately be for Deputies to take a view, but I can certainly see the case for a wider accessibility scheme, in the same way that, e.g. local councillors receive an allowance. While work is still ongoing on a proposal to present to Deputies, it is envisaged that the precise amounts involved would be decided by an independent remuneration committee.”

He also suggested discussions over a paid role were “not a new issue.”

Rosenberg added: “Under the presidency of Marie van der Zyl, work was commissioned with the Board’s lawyers to look at how the Board of Deputies presidency might attract a stipend or be eligible for compensation of some kind, and a number of workable routes forward were proposed.

“Since that time, the demands of the role have only expanded, with rising levels of antisemitism and ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and in a social media age where rapid responses are often required. This triennium, we have also seen a significant expansion in presidential visits to communities across the UK, media appearances, and high-level political engagement.”

Jewish News had been led to believe discussions around the level of financial compensation for the President to perform the role in the future had been in the region of around £50,000. But some insiders now claim remuneration in the region of £100,000 is up for discussion.

There are also believed to have been heated discussions at a senior level at the Board once again about the proposals.

Some traditionalists want to keep the post voluntary and unpaid, arguing that this remains “central to the character” of the office of president, who is a democratically elected communal representative, serving as a steward of the community rather than for personal financial gain.

This faction also stresses that by keeping the position unpaid, the president’s independence is enhanced.

Critics of change also point to the obvious challenge it would make to current Board structures, with its paid Chief Executive role.

The Chief Executive’s job involves the management of the organisation, overseeing staff and operations and implementing decisions made through its democratic and governance structures.

Presidents have traditionally provided political and communal leadership, overseeing the CEO and representing British Jews publicly.

But supporters of change argue that the current unpaid presidential role means only those who are independently wealthy can consider standing for such a demanding role. This inevitably means that younger members of the community, with young family and career considerations to consider, are likely to be put off from applying for the role.

They also point to comparable roles, both outside and within the community.