Bushey Jewish cemetery fire ruled accidental

United Synagogue says no damage was caused and there is no suggestion of suspicious activity

A fire which broke out at a Jewish cemetery in Bushey has been ruled accidental by the fire service.

The blaze began at Bushey Old Cemetery, on the corner of Sandy Lane, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, where firefighters tackled what the fire service described as a pile of wood measuring around 10 metres by 10 metres.

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The United Synagogue said the fire began when a pile of dried leaves caught alight at the far end of the cemetery car park.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to bring the flames under control while roads around the site were closed.

No injuries were reported.

The fire service confirmed on Thursday that the cause of the blaze had been recorded as accidental.

A United Synagogue spokesperson said: “A small fire occurred at the far end of the car park at Bushey Old Cemetery on Tuesday 25 August when a pile of dried leaves caught alight. There was no damage to the cemetery, and there is no suggestion of any suspicious activity.

“Staff immediately alerted the Fire Brigade, who responded swiftly and extinguished the fire. The incident did not affect cemetery operations, and the site remains fully open.”

Crews remained at the cemetery into the evening to damp down hotspots and ensure the area was safe before leaving.

The road closures caused heavy congestion in the surrounding area, with motorists advised to avoid the scene while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Bushey Old Jewish Cemetery is one of the United Synagogues’ main grounds and has served the Jewish community for decades.