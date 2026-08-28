Jenrick demands Labour councillor sacking over Reform UK-Nazi comparison

Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick has demanded the resignation of a Labour councillor after he compared Nigel Farage’s party to the Nazis.

In a Facebook post, Cllr Paul Taylor—who represents the Devon ward in Jenrick’s Newark constituency—argued there was a “connection” between Hitler’s targeting of Jews, Roma, and disabled people and Farage and Reform’s alleged targeting of immigrants, disabled people, and the elderly.

“Can you see the connection?” wrote Taylor. “History teaches us that dangerous politics often begins by dividing people into ‘us’ and ‘them’—deciding that some groups are less deserving of respect, protection, or compassion.”

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“We should learn from history, not repeat it. Where does the politics of division end if we don’t challenge it at the beginning?”

Earlier, he wrote: “The warning signs. Hitler’s rise followed a disturbing pattern. First he targeted Jews. Then Roma people. Then disabled people.”

He added: “Look at the rhetoric we hear in Britain today.”

“Farage and Reform have repeatedly targeted immigrants. Then came attacks on disabled people. Now pensioners are increasingly being drawn into the political crossfire.”

Jenrick responded with a lengthy letter to Labour chair Bridget Phillipson, stating that the horrors of the Holocaust had been “cheapened for a domestic political dispute” by the Newark councillor.

The MP called the comparisons “deeply irresponsible” and “frankly disgusting,” pointing out that six million Jews died in the Holocaust, and adding that “voters who support Reform UK are not ‘far-right’ and they are certainly not Nazis.”

Jenrick also argued that Labour “should be the last to treat Holocaust comparisons as a throwaway political tool,” citing antisemitism within the party under Jeremy Corbyn.

He then asked Phillipson directly if she supports Cllr Taylor’s comments, and if not, demanded an apology and full retraction as a minimum, adding, “he should resign, or you should remove him.”

He said: “I am therefore asking you plainly: do you and the Labour Party support Cllr Taylor’s comments?”

“If not, an apology and full retraction from him is the minimum required—but frankly, conduct this irresponsible from a portfolio holder for public protection and communities raises serious questions about his fitness to hold that office at all.”

Jewish News has contacted Cllr Taylor for comment.