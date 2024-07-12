Bushey rabbi speaks for community after horrific triple crossbow murders

The senior rabbi at Bushey United synagogue has expressed his devastation at the brutal attack and murder of three residents this week.

Hertfordshire police confirmed wife and mother Carol, 61, beautician Hannah, 28, and dog-groomer Louise Hunt, 25 were killed in a crossbow attack at the family house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire on Wednesday.

Taking to Facebook to offer words of solidarity, senior Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, wrote that the community was in “a state of shock and mourning at the brutal attack and murder of three innocent Bushey residents.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“It will take time to comprehend that such a tragedy took place in our midst but in the first instance we stand together in sorrow and prayer with all family and friends who are grieving at this time of immense loss.”

He added that he was grateful the local north Bushey churches had opened their doors to light candles and offer prayers and “in our Synagogue we will in turn over the weekend have the opportunity to in solidarity formally recognise the loss as well.”

Together with his wife, Rebbetzen Jacqueline Feldman, Rabbi Elchonon urged anyone “who feels unsettled or wishes to talk please do reach out to our Rabbinic Team who are here to support the community.”

He added “the fact that such an act took place amongst us must be remembered and commemorated. We pray for better times for us all and that our tolerant and peace loving village will again be a place of safety, peace and community harmony. Amen.”

Murder suspect Kyle Clifford is in a serious condition in hospital. He was found injured near Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London following a manhunt.

A minute’s silence was held for the victims’ husband and father, BBC racing commentator John Hunt, during Ladies Day, the first day of the Newmarket festival taking place at the Suffolk-based racecourse.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, have called the murders “an unprecedented attack” and say they are “wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.”