Business leaders unite to support Jewish Child’s Day
Charity funds projects for Jewish children facing physical, learning or emotional difficulties
Prominent business leaders gathered in London’s Marylebone to support Jewish Child’s Day, the UK’s leading grant-giving charity for Jewish children.
The evening featured Leo Pearlman, co-founder of Fulwell 73, the production company behind BBC documentary Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again about Hamas’s attack on the Nova Music Festival. Pearlman described it as “the toughest project I’ve ever worked on, [the one that] made me most proud, and the one I wish I never had to do.”
He was joined by journalist and antisemitism activist Nicole Lampert for an discussion on resilience, loss and the power of storytelling.
Jewish Child’s Day, established after World War Two as a one-day appeal for children displaced by the conflict, now supports over 25,000 young people annually. The charity’s commitment to rebuilding lives resonated deeply with the themes of the evening, inspiring attendees to continue championing its work.
Speaking to Jewish News, Adele Busse, head of grants at JCD, highlighted the impact of recent grants, which have funded rehabilitation accommodation for child cancer patients, portable paediatric beds for children with disabilities, and sensory rooms in schools.
She said: “In the last year we have tried to prioritise funding for Israeli charities, but we have been very mindful that we still want to maintain the support we’re giving in the UK, which has made our fundraising even more urgent.”
Charles Spungin, JCD’s chairman, said: “Jewish Child’s Day measures our success on the impact our grants have on Jewish children in need. This morning was a fantastic event to showcase our work with Nicole and Leo discussing both Leo’s phenomenal journey of progress and the sad necessity of their voices standing up against antisemitism.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.