Business Secretary tells JN of personal commitment to securing Israel trade deal

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has told Jewish News he is “personally committed” to ensuring the long talked about free trade deal between the UK and Israel is secured despite the government’s critical stance on humanitarian issues around the war in Gaza.

After given a speech to Jewish Labour Movement members at the organisation’s annual Chanukah celebration Reynolds also said he wasinspired by the “outstanding” and “outward looking” contribution made by the Jewish community to this country.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade admitted that the priority Israel had understandably given to its fight against Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, priority over conversations about concluding a free trade agreement, which had first begun being negotiated under the previous government in July 2022.

Reynolds said he wished to give a reassurance to Jewish News readers that “on the economic side of the relationship with Israel, the bit that I am responsible for, it’s a really important relationship and one where I think there is real potential for the future.”

He added:”We can look with hope into the New Year. It’s certainly something I am personally committed to and I believe is important.”

Speaking at the event at Central Synagogue, in central London Reynolds, the MP for Stalybridge and Hyde since 2010 said the government had been going through the mandates on foreign trade and said an FTA with Israel “is one of our priorities.”

He said the Gulf had been the first priority on the list, with Keir Starmer visiting Saudi Arabia and the UAE this week, with India to follow as the next priority.

“Security issues have obviously meant that has become a priority for Israel,” added Reynolds. “We understand that”.

Asked if the government’s condemnation of the Benjamin Netanyahu’s government around humanitarian issues and on international law had also impacted on FTA discussions, Reynolds said:”Even where we’ve had to make difficult decisions, like on the arms exports licensing, I’ve always done that in a way in which at talks with my counterpart explains that is one issue but there’s a whole range of really important bilateral economic relationships which we think are really important”.

Reynolds, president of the Board of Trade since July 2024, also spoke warmly of his interactions with the community in this country, which have been helped by his support and allyship with the Jewish Labour Movement, especially during the tough days under the previous leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“The role and contribution of JLM is so important, especially in recognising what the party had to do in order to do the right thing,” said Reynolds.

“I mean, as a member of the National Executive Committee, there was resistance to the changes brought about under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“But to see not only Labour win, but to win in Bury in Barnet, to see fantastic JLM members like Sarah Sackman elected, to see people like Luciana Berger and Louis Elman back in the Labour Party.

“For me, it means a great deal”.

Reynolds also acknowledged the impact JLM had on his own understanding of the community, representing a seat in the north-east without a sizable Jewish population.

“You know, so much of my understanding of the world of different communities and what they do in the UK have been through friends in this room over many years,” he said.

“I think what this community does is generally outstanding. It has always had such a clear civic identity, but it is also outward looking. I think it’s fantastic”.

Also speaking at Monday evening’s JLM event were national chair Mike Katz, Progressive Judaism’s Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Sarah Sackman MP.

As she addressed the audience, Rabbi Baginsky urged all those present to “be the light” as she receipted the commandement to for the community to “ignite sparks of faith, hope and peace in the hearts of all.”

This year’s JLM Chanukah event took place ahead of the actual festival later this month like many other in Westminister because of the clash with Christmas.

In her JLM speech Finchley and Golders Green MP Sackman noted it was “easy to feel weighed down and tired with everything that is going on in the world”.

But the newly promoted Justice minister urged JLM members to remember the hard work they had put in to help elect a Labour government in July.

She said it was now a “privilege” to be in power and that “without power we cannot change society”.

Sackman said this enabled “Jewish Labour values” to be at the very heart of the government across departments.

She accepted there were days of great challenges and at times it seemed hard to see how “we can turn this mess we have inherited around”.

Sackman continued:”You have to remember this power you have given us is a privilege. It’s one that I have to pinch myself because this is my dream job. The fact I can get to work at it with all your help, with you giving us the inspiration and the strength to continue, is a real privilege”.

To applause Sackman wished JLM members a Chag Sameach and said she hoped the new years bring “prosperity and peace both at home and abroad”.

JLM national chair Katz also urged members to “be proud” as Chanukah approached and to also take their Labour values forward into the new year with “confidence” and “be proud of who we are”.