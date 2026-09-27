Calls for arms embargo and genocide claim on Israel fail to make Labour Conference priorities

Delegates at the Labour Party conference have decisively rejected making Israel a priority topic of debate, turning down efforts by hard-left and pro-Palestine activists to spotlight calls for a full arms embargo and allegations of genocide in Gaza.

Jewish News understands the Middle East finished a distant eighth in this year’s Priorities Ballot at Labour’s annual conference.

CLPs and party affiliates instead voted to prioritise issues such as insourcing and public ownership, opportunities for young people, artificial intelligence in the interests of working people, rebuilding the economy, public services, and reindustrialising communities.

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Labour sources confirmed that pro-Palestine campaigners made significant efforts to push the topic onto the priorities list, submitting motions that mentioned genocide and called for Andy Burnham to support a full arms embargo on Israel.

The result is seen as a strong endorsement of the approach taken by Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who have adopted a tougher stance on Israel while continuing to support Israel and a two-state solution.

This shift in Labour’s position on Israel appears to have convinced delegates that domestic issues were more pressing topics for the conference.

The outcome is also a setback for organisations such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which have frequently claimed that Labour members support their hardline position on Israel and Palestine.

Jewish Labour Camden councillor Izzy Lenga announced Sunday’s Priorities Ballot results to the conference floor.

Following the results, Labour MP Luke Akehurst told Jewish News: “This result shows conference delegates have no appetite for a divisive floor debate about such a sensitive and complex issue.”

While there will be no main debate on the Middle East, individual delegates can still raise the issue as part of the foreign affairs debate.