Camp Simcha campaign raises almost £3m
Charity provides practical, therapeutic and emotional support services to UK families with seriously ill children
Camp Simcha raised £2.86 million in a match funding campaign, ensuring the charity can continue to be a lifeline to families with seriously ill children.
During the 36-hour appeal, the organisation received 13,125 donations raising funds towards its annual £3.3 million annual running costs.
With no statutory funding, the charity is entirely reliant on donations.
Chief executive Daniel Gillis said: “The amazing support we received from the community will help ensure we can continue to be there for each and every family who needs Camp Simcha.
“Since our last campaign we are supporting 20% more families. In addition, many of those we were already helping need more from us than they previously did. Our truly incredible community stepped up as it always does and we are so very grateful. Huge thanks also to all the volunteers who helped us with stickering and handing out sweets – and to all the shops who supported us with publicity, not to mention our corporate sponsors, match funders, team leaders and every single person who donated.”
Among the team leaders was nine-year-old Rafael Tahan, who has been supported by Camp Simcha since he was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago. Rafael, who raised an incredible £237,478, also shared his story for the charity’s campaign film.
He said: “Over the last two years Camp Simcha helped me through the darkest days. When I went to the first Camp Simcha family retreat in 2023, it was such a happy place, it brought a smile back to my face.”
Rafael also attended Camp USA, run by Camp Simcha’s sister organisation in America, together with his Big Brother volunteer Raffi Ross.
He added: “Along with my other volunteer Micol, Raffi came to see me in hospital, took me on trips and visited me at home when I couldn’t go to school. The doctors made me better, but Camp Simcha made me feel better.”
Camp Simcha supports more than 1,700 family members annually coping with a range of 50 serious, life-threatening, life-changing and chronic paediatric health conditions, including serious genetic disorders; all types of cancer; brain tumours; degenerative muscular conditions; heart conditions; serious mental health conditions; premature babies; gastrointestinal disorders, epilepsy and diabetes.
The charity has particularly seen an increase in cancer referrals in the past six months, as well as cases of premature babies.
