Chabad and ZAKA launch international emergency response, search and rescue unit for Jews

ZAKA Search & Rescue and Chabad are teaming up to create a joint international emergency response, search and rescue and Chesed Shel Emes (care for the deceased) unit to provide assistance to Jewish communities facing emergencies and disasters worldwide.

The new unit brings together two of the Jewish world’s longest-established humanitarian and assistance organisations, combining Chabad’s extensive presence in Jewish communities worldwide with ZAKA’s operational experience responding to disasters, terrorist attacks, missing-person cases and complex emergencies.

The initiative, announced during the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, will provide Chabad emissaries with professional training, operational resources and access to ZAKA’s specialized emergency response capabilities, strengthening their ability to assist Jewish communities and travellers during crises.

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Training will include emergency first response, search and rescue, disaster victim recovery and preserving the dignity of the deceased, along with professional and halachic guidance.

Merkos L’Inyonei chinuch (the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement) executive director Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky said the venture “represents a significant development for Jewish communities. This collaboration will make it possible to provide rapid, professional assistance to Jews facing emergencies, even in the most remote locations around the world.”

ZAKA Search & Rescue chief executive Dubi Weissenstern said: “Our organisation’s recognition at the United Nations and the operational experience we have gained enable us to operate at disaster sites in different countries.

“Now, by combining our capabilities with Chabad’s worldwide network of emissaries, we will be able to expand our emergency response and reach every Jew, wherever they may be, to extend a helping hand in times of crisis, save lives and preserve the dignity of the deceased.”

The ZAKA-Chabad Unit will operate under the spiritual guidance of Rabbi Yoram Ulman, the Rebbe’s emissary in Sydney, Australia, while operational activities will be commanded by Yossi Landau, Commander of ZAKA’s International Unit.

ZAKA Search & Rescue is a full-scale emergency response network, staffed by more than 4,000 trained volunteers. Serving Israel’s Jewish, Bedouin, Arab and Druze communities, it operates 24/7 across Israel to honour the dead, aid the living and bring dignity in times of devastation.

Chabad emissaries often serve as the first, and sometimes only, point of contact for Jews facing emergencies far from home, providing immediate assistance, supporting families and coordinating with local authorities.