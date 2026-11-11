Ethiopian Jews celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem

Members of Israel’s Ethiopian Jewish community gathered in Jerusalem this week to celebrate the festival of Sigd.

On Monday 9 November, against the backdrop of the Old City, worshippers dressed in traditional white garments came together for prayers, reflection and celebration, continuing a tradition that sustained their ancestors through generations of exile.

Sigd, which became an official Israeli national holiday in 2008, is a unique celebration of Jewish faith, identity and the enduring connection between the Ethiopian Jewish community, known as Beta Israel, and the land of Israel.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Observed 50 days after Yom Kippur, the festival is a day of fasting, repentance and spiritual renewal, recalling the biblical renewal of the covenant between God and the Jewish people in the days of Ezra and Nehemiah.

For centuries, Ethiopian Jews marked the occasion by climbing the highest mountain near their villages, symbolically recreating the revelation at Mount Sinai. Led by their spiritual leaders, known as kessim, communities would gather to pray, seek forgiveness and express their longing to return to Zion.

A Torah scroll would be carried from the synagogue on the head of a young child, followed by the community’s elders and worshippers. The gathering culminated in prayers for Jerusalem, a place that existed for many only through scripture, tradition and collective memory.

The largest celebrations traditionally took place in Ambober, near the Ethiopian city of Gondar.

Following the immigration of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, including the dramatic rescue missions of Operation Moses in the 1980s and Operation Solomon in 1991, the prayers once offered for a return to Jerusalem are now recited in the city itself.

Each year, Ethiopian Jews travel from across Israel to gather in Jerusalem, where the kessim lead prayers and read from the Orit, the community’s sacred scriptures, written in the ancient Ge’ez language.

The name Sigd means ‘prostration’, reflecting the act of bowing before God. The festival is also known as Mehlella, meaning supplication or a plea for forgiveness.

The day begins with fasting and solemn prayers before giving way to joyful celebrations, traditional food, music and dancing, as families and communities come together.

For Ethiopian Jews, Sigd is both a celebration of a distinctive and ancient Jewish heritage and a powerful reminder of the enduring bond between Jewish communities across the diaspora and Jerusalem.