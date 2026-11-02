Chai marks Movember by urging Jewish men diagnosed with cancer to seek support

New statistics from Chai Cancer Care show a significant annual increase in the number of appointments the charity has provided for people with prostate or testicular cancer, with a 9 percent rise in individual appointments and a 47 percent rise in group bookings.

The figures from the charity was released to mark Movember, the month-long international November campaign to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer. Chai said that it was continuing to expand its one-to-one and group support for men experiencing these conditions.

Prostate cancer is now the UK’s most commonly diagnosed cancer, with more than 68,000 men diagnosed each year and one in eight expected to develop the disease in their lifetime. Additionally, inherited BRCA gene variants, which can increase the risk of prostate cancer, are more prevalent within the Jewish community, affecting around one in 40 Ashkenazi Jews and one in 140 Sephardi Jews, compared with around one in 250 people in the wider UK population.

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Support from Chai, which is the UK Jewish community’s leading cancer support service for people affected by cancer and their loved ones, is offered from the time of diagnosis through treatment and beyond, including talking therapy and group coaching workshops. These are intended to give men space to discuss fears about cancer returning, changes to relationships and family life, and the challenges of rebuilding their lives after treatment.

Among those at Chai providing support to others include those who have previously experienced cancer themselves. Among them is Simon Feldman, 42, from Barnet – a three-time testicular cancer survivor, Chai supported his parents after he was first diagnosed.

“Chai supported my parents through my initial diagnosis in 2004”, he said.

“I knew I would want to support their work at some point in the future, and I feel incredibly fortunate that I have now been able to work with the charity… the breadth of its services and programmes, combined with the compassion and empathy it offers, makes it a very special place.

“I am proud to be a specialist cancer coach because I want to use my lived experience to help other survivors move forward. I know first-hand how cancer can make people question their identity, beliefs, purpose, and overall direction in life. It can be hard to get back to the person you were before cancer, either because you lack the energy or motivation, or because your entire view of the world has changed.”

Jonathan, in his 50s, was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year. Early detection meant he was able to avoid chemotherapy, although he has had surgery and remains under surveillance.

He described how the Jewish cancer charity “offered everything from physiotherapy and massage to talking therapy. Chai provides an escape from the constant worry, helps share the burden and supports my recovery, making the journey easier to manage.

“Initially, I didn’t feel at ease to share my diagnosis with friends and colleagues, not wanting the pity attention that comes with the cancer label. I have always given to charity and volunteered to help others, so suddenly being on the receiving end felt very uncomfortable. Chai helped me understand that this is exactly what their service is there for.”

Charlotte Hildebrand, Chai’s head of client services, described how important it is to men’s health to give them a safe space to be open about discussing their struggles:

“This Movember, we want to encourage greater openness about men’s health and make it easier to ask for support”, she said.

“We recognise that some men need different ways to talk, which is why we are expanding our one-to-one and group services.

“Whether someone has just been diagnosed, is going through treatment or is trying to find their feet afterwards, Chai is here for them and their loved ones. They do not need to wait until things become overwhelming to get in touch.”

There are 11 Chai locations across the UK, including the flagship site in north-west London, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow. There are also online support services available to Chai clients across the country and internationally. To find out more, visit Chai’s website here: