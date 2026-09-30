Chaos on Dubai-Israel flight as suspected terror attack foiled

A FlyDubai plane broadcast a highjack signal, with interviews from passengers suggesting that they had subdued a member of the flight crew who tried to crash the aircraft

A flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel was diverted to land in Saudi Arabia this morning, reportedly after a fight between the two pilots led to one stabbing the other, and a hijacking signal being broadcast from the plane.

According to Israeli media reports, a FlyDubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv began broadcasting a general emergency code two hours into the journey, then briefly sent a hijacking signal before returning to broadcast a general emergency signal.

Early reports suggest that a flight between the pilot and co-pilot led to the pilot being stabbed, with some of the passengers helping to subdue the knifeman. Video footage of some of the passengers appears to show blood, with those on the flight describing having subdued “the terrorist”.

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There have also been reports of the aircraft having plunged thousands of feet before stabilising. More than 100 Israeli passengers were on board the flight, which was diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 news, a passenger on the board, identified as Meital, said that her husband and other Israelis helped to “neutralise the terrorist”, who was “trying to crash the plane”. She described “stabbings and a lot of blood.” A video of another passenger shows a reference to a member of the flight crew having been “tied up”.

Initial reports suggesting an altercation between a Russian and a Ukrainian member of the flight crew appear to have been unfounded, with Israeli reports suggesting that the alleged assailant was of Omani origin.

תיעוד מהמטוס שנחת בסעודיה: "השתלטנו על המחבלים. כל מי ששומע אותי – אנחנו צריכים עזרה"https://t.co/qp31UziuJB@NoganNir pic.twitter.com/Od4nR7c4Vq — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 30, 2026

Israeli scrambled fighter jets in response to the attack. It is understood that the country’s intelligence agencies are currently leaning towards designating this as a terrorist attack.

FlyDubai is understood to be sending out another aircraft from the UAE to enable the first flight’s passengers to finish their journey.

This is a developing story.