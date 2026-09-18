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Chief Rabbi issues special Yom Kippur prayer in honour of Heaton Park tragedy

This year marks the first anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack that claimed the lives of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby

By Michelle Rosenberg September 18, 2026, 4:59 pm Edit
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Rabbi Daniel Walker shakes hands with members of the congregation after the funeral of Adrian Daulby at Agecroft Jewish Cemetery in Salford, Manchester.
Rabbi Daniel Walker shakes hands with members of the congregation after the funeral of Adrian Daulby at Agecroft Jewish Cemetery in Salford, Manchester.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has composed a special prayer to commemorate the Heaton Park Synagogue terror attack – and will be praying at the north Manchester shul this Yom Kippur, after last year’s tragedy at the site. 

The new prayer is intended to be recited alongside Yizkor, the memorial prayer for the dead, which is read in synagogue four times a year – including on Yom Kippur – by those who have lost a close member of their family.

Last Yom Kippur, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were murdered and three others injured during the assault in Crumpsall, which involved a car ramming and stabbing, as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, attempted to force his way inside the synagogue before being shot dead by police.

Chief Rabbi Yizkor prayer for Yom Kippur 2026

Heaton Park rabbinical couple Rabbi Daniel and Rebbetzen Esther Walker were presented with an award by the Chief Rabbi this week in honour of their leadership and courage following the terror attack.

For a printable version of the prayer, click here.

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