“For the thousands of children, young people, and adults who rely on specialist support, this represents another missed opportunity to strengthen services before needs escalate into crisis. Early intervention is not a luxury.

“It is one of the most effective ways to improve outcomes for neurodivergent children and young people, people with learning disabilities, and their families, while reducing pressure on already overstretched public services.”

She continued:”Without properly funded preventative support, more families will be forced to struggle alone, more people will reach crisis point, and demand on health and social care services will continue to grow.

“The government must now back its ambition for stronger communities with a fully funded plan for social care. It must be a plan that invests in early intervention, supports families, and ensures that vulnerable people can access the help they need, when they need it.

“The government cannot claim to fix foundations of our public services while leaving the voluntary care sector to foot the bill for national wage policies.”
Meanwhile, the Conservative peer Lord Leigh was unsurprisingly  also critical of the budget.