Stella Maris rejects bullying findings and accused university of harassment after being ordered to seek permission before returning

St Andrews rector who accused Israel of genocide told to stay off campus for several years

The St Andrews rector who sparked outrage among Jewish students by accusing Israel of genocide has been told to stay off campus for seven years after bullying complaints against her were upheld.

Stella Maris, whose three-year term ends on Saturday, has been formally censured after an independent investigation found she had behaved in a way “consistent with bullying” towards a member of university staff.

She has been told she must seek permission before entering university buildings or attending events until October 2033.

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Maris has rejected the findings, calling the decision “utter nonsense” and accusing the university of harassment.

The investigation upheld five complaints made by a senior university official, with her behaviour described as “unprofessional and aggressive”.

The university also found that Maris had intimidated and caused distress to staff and student representatives during an incident at the students’ union in July.

Its governing body, University Court, concluded that her conduct was serious enough to justify dismissal. However, with her term almost over, it decided to issue a formal letter of censure instead.

A University of St Andrews spokesperson said: “The University of St Andrews has issued a letter of censure to its outgoing rector, Ms Stella Maris.

“The letter was issued by St Andrews’ supreme governing body, University Court, after an independent investigation found that Ms Maris had behaved in a way ‘consistent with bullying’ towards a member of university staff.

“It was also found that the rector had intimidated and caused distress to staff and student representatives at the St Andrews Students’ Association (the students’ union) in an incident there in July 2026.”

The letter accused her of making false and defamatory statements, failing to treat staff and students with respect and breaching her responsibilities as a university trustee.

It stated: “The behaviour outlined above would not be acceptable in any modern workplace from any employee. That you have behaved this way as a trustee and a member of Court, and toward members of staff to whom you owe a duty of care, is particularly reprehensible.”

Maris must give 10 days’ notice if she wishes to attend university events, with the institution warning it could take further action if she ignores the restrictions.

Maris strongly disagreed with the findings, telling The Courier: “I reject the court’s findings and the legitimacy of proceedings whose fairness I have consistently challenged.

“Its institutional power does not make its account of events true.”

The latest dispute follows years of controversy surrounding Maris, who faced criticism from Jewish students in November 2023 after sending an email accusing Israel of “apartheid” and “genocide” following the 7 October Hamas attacks.

As previously reported by Jewish News, the email included links to controversial websites and pro-Palestinian social media accounts.

Jewish students accused Maris of misleading them after the final message differed significantly from a draft shared with representatives of the university’s Jewish society.

The university subsequently acknowledged that her message had caused alarm and division.

Maris was later removed from her positions as president of University Court and charity trustee, although she remained rector.

In May 2025, Jewish News reported that she had successfully appealed the decision to the university chancellor, Lord Campbell of Pittenweem.

The latest bullying findings concern separate allegations about her conduct and have not been linked by the university to her statements about Israel.

Maris has accused the institution of “institutional bullying” and said her own complaints have not been properly investigated.

The university confirmed that allegations she has made against it remain under independent investigation.

She will be succeeded as rector on 1 November by Dr Arthur Bernhoff, following an election that saw record student turnout.