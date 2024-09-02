Communal groups express ‘deep disappointment’ over Labour Israel arms licence decision
JLC and LFI lead criticism of David Lammy's decision to suspend 30 arms export licences to Israel after review
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Jewish Leadership Council and Labour Friends of Israel were among those to condemn the government’s decision to suspend 30 export licenses to Israel on the advice of a review.
Meanwhile several Labour MPs told Jewish News they failed to understand the decision to announce a partial suspension from over 350 licenses held with Israel.
Responsing to foreign secretary David Lammy’s statement in the Commons, the JLC said:”Today’s decision to restrict the export of arms to Israel is deeply disappointing.
“Today, when the bodies of the six murdered hostages are still being buried, it is more important than ever for the UK to stand by its ally Israel.”
Labour Friends of Israel said in a statement:”Since 7 October, Israel has come under repeated, unprovoked and indiscriminate attack by Iran and its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.
“We do not believe that restrictions on UK arms sales will help bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to a close or help ensure the release of the hostages, six of whom Hamas brutally murdered just days ago.
“Moreover, we are deeply concerned by the signal this sends to Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of state terrorism and Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine.
“We fear therefore that these restrictions risk encouraging Israel’s enemies, leading to greater escalation rather than deescalation.”
Tory leadership challenger Robert Jenrick accused the government of playing “gesture politics” to appease the hard-left.
Former Deputy PM Oliver Dowden saying he was “very concerned” that the ban came just “days after six hostages were murdered by Hamas.”
Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said he was deeply disheartened by the decision, adding: “This comes at a time when we fight a war on seven different fronts – a war that was launched by a savage terrorist organisation, unprovoked. At a time when we mourn six hostages who were executed in cold blood by Hamas inside tunnels in Gaza. At a time when we fight to bring 101 hostages home.”
Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said he was “disappointed” by the British decision, adding it sent “a very problematic message to the terrorist organisation Hamas and its sponsors in Iran”.
And the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Hamas had been offered “a line of hope” as a result of the decision.
He added: “This is a bad decision. It’s a decision which we will come to live to regret, and it’s one which unfortunately I believe has been a result of … pressure which Labour MPs have found in their seats, as a result of pro-Gaza protests.”
One Labour MP, who spoke to Jewish News off the record, said they had recieved coompaints about the decision from several people in the community who had backed them ahead of the election.
Another said they “understood” the decision to offer a symbolic gesture of opposition to the Benjamin Netanyahu government, but questioning the timing of Monday’s decisuon, on the same day funerals of the murdered hostages took place in Israel.
The announcement of a partial suspension of licenses also failed to stem criticism from the hard left, who called for a complete ban in arms sales.
Jewish News understands that Lammy was set to meet with communal leaders on MOnday evening to discuss the decision.
Attorney General Richard Hermer is also understood to have met with somw communal leaders in advance of Monday’s statement in the Commons.
