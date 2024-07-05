Conservative Friends of Israel’s chair loses his seat

Conservative Friends of Israel has paid tribute to its long-time parliamentary chair after he lost his seat.

Stephen Crabb, a former cabinet minister who has led the group in the Commons since 2017, was among the many big names swept aside in Labour’s landslide.

“On a difficult night for our Party, many of our friends have lost their seats, including our brilliant Parliamentary Chair Stephen Crabb who will be greatly missed in Parliament. Thank you, Stephen, for your tireless support,” said a CFI statement.

There was also praise for the outgoing prime minister who has remained so supportive of Israel during its darkest hours and who became the first PM to deploy the British military to defend Israel against Iranian attack.

“CFI would like to thank Rishi Sunak for his unequivocal support for Israel and the UK’s Jewish community. Under his leadership, the UK-Israel relationship has gone from strength to strength and as Prime Minister he stood firmly with Israel at its greatest time of need.

“We are proud of the Conservative Government’s achievements – proscribing Hamas and Hezbollah, advancing legislation banning Israel boycotts, opposing the ICC’s investigation into Israel, signing a new strategic partnership with Israel, and intercepting Iranian missiles targeting Israel. We are deeply grateful for this support and look forward to working with the Conservative MPs elected and the next Party Leader.”