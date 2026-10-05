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Country star Zach Bryan dons ‘Free Palestine’ shirt at Gillette Stadium

Owner Robert Kraft had previously blocked rapper Macklemore from performing there after pro-Palestinian comments he’d made

By Derek Caney October 5, 2026, 11:01 am Edit
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Zach Bryan performs at Gillette Stadium wearing a “Free Palestine” top.
Zach Bryan performs at Gillette Stadium wearing a “Free Palestine” top.

Zach Bryan, one of the world’s most popular country artists, appeared onstage wearing a shirt that read “Free Palestine” on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium outside Boston.

The venue was at the centre of the dispute between stadium owner Robert Kraft and rapper Macklemore, who was blocked from performing there after Kraft objected to statements and imagery from an earlier stop on the tour and a “broader history” that Kraft characterised as antisemitic.

Representatives for Bryan and Kraft did not respond to requests for comment.

Bryan, whose biggest hits include “Something in the Orange” and his Kacey Musgraves duet, “I Remember Everything,” broke a stadium attendance record with 73,538 people on hand, the stadium said in an X post.

Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, helped lead an effort by stadium owners to block Macklemore from performing at their venues as Ed Sheeran’s opening act. Sheeran tried to distance himself from the venue owners’ actions, but his backup band and other acts subsequently withdrew from the tour.

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