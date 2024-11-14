Cross-communal Shabbat to highlight awareness of domestic abuse
Jewish Women's Aid partners with Leeds and Manchester communities for 22-23 November weekend
Forty one synagogues have signed up to a Jewish Women’s Aid cross-communal Shabbat on 22–23 November to encourage open discussions about domestic abuse within the Jewish community.
JWA is partnering with Manchester Jewish Representative Council and Leeds Jewish Representative Council for the ‘Myth vs Reality’ themed awareness-raising weekend.
Jewish Women’s Aid chief executive Sam Clifford describes the Shabbat event as “a significant opportunity for our community to confront and dispel the misconceptions surrounding domestic abuse. Using this moment to come together with our partners, synagogues and the community to combat these myths around abuse, we are breaking down the barriers and building a safer, more supportive community for all, one that is united against abuse.”
Manchester Jewish Representative Council chief executive Marc Levy said: “Jewish Women’s Aid has a strong presence across Greater Manchester, where many of the charity’s volunteers are active, and we’re delighted to elevate our relationship by partnering for their annual awareness event.”
He added that his community is “fully aware of and involved” in the Shabbat and on “focusing minds on the vital issue of domestic abuse.”
Leeds Jewish Representative Council chief operations officer Suzi Gordon said: “We are proud to partner with JWA for their annual cross-communal Shabbat. We must ensure communities in Leeds are reached with domestic abuse awareness and are delighted to be playing a key role in ensuring that the message and materials are shared widely in the region.”
Additionally, on Friday, 22nd November JWA will host information stalls at high street locations outside kosher shops across north London in order to provide resources and raise awareness about the realities of domestic abuse.
Community partners of the initiative include the Jewish Leadership Council, the Office of the Chief Rabbi, the United Synagogue, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Sephardi Community.
