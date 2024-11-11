Dame Maureen Lipman toasts Camp Simcha’s largest ever ladies’ lunch

Dame Maureen Lipman joined 350 guests at Finchley United Synagogue for the 7th annual Camp Simcha Ladies’ Lunch.

At the sell-out event, which raised £120,000 for families with seriously ill children, charity- co-founder Rachely Plancey announced a “crucial and much-needed” extension of Camp Simcha’s services to existing families beyond the age of 18, helping them through the transition from paediatric to adult services.

She said: “We have found that for some families, the adjustment of losing Camp Simcha’s support when their child turned 18 was particularly overwhelming, navigating the change alongside coping with concerns about the future and younger siblings who are still impacted. This is why Camp Simcha has revisited its age limitation for current families, ensuring continuity of care to the whole family where and when it is needed.”

Celebrity guest speaker Maureen Lipman told guests: “[Previously] I was at a little lunch party at the palace, and I didn’t get to talk to the Queen because I was at the wrong end of the table. But as I was leaving, she said to me ‘I believe you’re going to come to the palace quite soon’, and I said, ‘yes Ma’am if I can find anything to wear’. That was in October. February I went and I was wearing my Tomasz Starzewski dress with big hat and as I took my little bob, she said ‘Well I can see you’ve found something!’”

Praising the work Camp Simcha undertakes for the community, Dame Maureen added:“Today is about altruism and sympathy and, more than that, empathy and just kindness. I have seen that already and I have learnt more here today.”

Guests also heard from two inspirational Camp Simcha family members: 19-year-old Abigail Marin who was supported from the age of six following her facial tumour diagnosis, and mum-of-three Rifky Belz, whose son Betzalel is being treated for dystonic cerebral palsy which requires round-the-clock care.

Explaining how Camp Simcha supported her entire family throughout all of her childhood, Abigail said: “Even though I was going through multiple surgeries, my whole family also had to bear the stress of it all, with my sisters seeing the pain I went through and my parents going to countless appointments; this made my tumour a family project.

“Camp Simcha found a way to give bespoke help to everyone in my family, making me feel less alone and scared of the problems I felt I caused the people around me.”

Rifky Belz said: “Camp Simcha came into our life a few days after Betzalel’s birth. As he gets older, there are more medical emergencies but Camp Simcha is constant – and my family liaison officer (FLO) Natalie is the first person I call when I am in the ambulance.

“She always asks… What do you need? Shall I come and sit with you? Shall I bring you something? It’s not just the practical support – Natalie is a friend that I don’t feel guilty offloading to.”

The event was sponsored by committee chair Victoria Joseph and her husband Lance and organised by the charity’s Ladies’ Lunch committee.