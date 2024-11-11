Dame Maureen Lipman toasts Camp Simcha’s largest ever ladies’ lunch
Sell-out event raises £120k to support families with seriously ill children; announces extension of services to those over 18-years old
Dame Maureen Lipman joined 350 guests at Finchley United Synagogue for the 7th annual Camp Simcha Ladies’ Lunch.
At the sell-out event, which raised £120,000 for families with seriously ill children, charity- co-founder Rachely Plancey announced a “crucial and much-needed” extension of Camp Simcha’s services to existing families beyond the age of 18, helping them through the transition from paediatric to adult services.
She said: “We have found that for some families, the adjustment of losing Camp Simcha’s support when their child turned 18 was particularly overwhelming, navigating the change alongside coping with concerns about the future and younger siblings who are still impacted. This is why Camp Simcha has revisited its age limitation for current families, ensuring continuity of care to the whole family where and when it is needed.”
Celebrity guest speaker Maureen Lipman told guests: “[Previously] I was at a little lunch party at the palace, and I didn’t get to talk to the Queen because I was at the wrong end of the table. But as I was leaving, she said to me ‘I believe you’re going to come to the palace quite soon’, and I said, ‘yes Ma’am if I can find anything to wear’. That was in October. February I went and I was wearing my Tomasz Starzewski dress with big hat and as I took my little bob, she said ‘Well I can see you’ve found something!’”
Praising the work Camp Simcha undertakes for the community, Dame Maureen added:“Today is about altruism and sympathy and, more than that, empathy and just kindness. I have seen that already and I have learnt more here today.”
Guests also heard from two inspirational Camp Simcha family members: 19-year-old Abigail Marin who was supported from the age of six following her facial tumour diagnosis, and mum-of-three Rifky Belz, whose son Betzalel is being treated for dystonic cerebral palsy which requires round-the-clock care.
Explaining how Camp Simcha supported her entire family throughout all of her childhood, Abigail said: “Even though I was going through multiple surgeries, my whole family also had to bear the stress of it all, with my sisters seeing the pain I went through and my parents going to countless appointments; this made my tumour a family project.
“Camp Simcha found a way to give bespoke help to everyone in my family, making me feel less alone and scared of the problems I felt I caused the people around me.”
Rifky Belz said: “Camp Simcha came into our life a few days after Betzalel’s birth. As he gets older, there are more medical emergencies but Camp Simcha is constant – and my family liaison officer (FLO) Natalie is the first person I call when I am in the ambulance.
“She always asks… What do you need? Shall I come and sit with you? Shall I bring you something? It’s not just the practical support – Natalie is a friend that I don’t feel guilty offloading to.”
The event was sponsored by committee chair Victoria Joseph and her husband Lance and organised by the charity’s Ladies’ Lunch committee.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.