David Lammy: Hostage releases are mission critical for this government
Foreign Secretary tells JN it is 'vital' his government works 'closely' with Israel to try to secure hostage releases
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
David Lammy has insisted the Labour government is treating attempts to secure the release of the British hostage Emily Damari along with all those still held in Gaza with UK links as “mission critical”.
Writing exclusively for Jewish News, the Foreign Secretary attempted to counter recent criticism over the UK government’s commitment and stance over the hostage releases, including from Mandy Damari, the mother of 28 year-old Gaza hostage Emily. OPINION: Mandy Damari is an inspiration to me – one of the strongest people I have ever met
Lammy wrote that following recent talks with both Qatari and Turkish leaders:”None of our partners who speak to Hamas can be left with any doubt how mission critical the hostages are to us. ”
He added:”The Prime Minister and I are using every possible opportunity to push for Emily’s safe return – alongside others with links to the UK like Oded Lifschitz, Avinatan Or and Eli Sharabi, and all the other hostages. ”
In recent weeks the government has come in for criticism, including from Mandy Damari, mother of 28 year-old Gaza hostage Emily, over its sometimes critical stance towards the Israeli government. British hostage’s mum: UK decision to back UN ceasefire motion ‘broke my heart’
Some 429 days after her daughter was kidnapped on October 7, Mandy singled out the UK’s stance at the UN in relation to a ceasefire motion, saying the decision to support it “broke my heart”.
At a Foreign Affairs Select Committee hearing in Westminster on Tuesday, the lawyer Adam Wagner also called for the UK government to step up its efforts in countering the barbaric hostage taking by Hamas and in the fight against international terrorism. UK needs to show it wants to lead in fighting Hamas terrorism, MPs told
Despite the criticism Lammy described Mandy as “an inspiration to me, one of the strongest people I have ever met”.
He added:”This Government will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring Emily and her fellow hostages home.
“I will pass up no opportunity to try and save a life. And I will not give up”.
Writing for Jewish News, Lammy also stressed how it was “vital” the UK worked “closely” with Israel to try to secure the hostage releases.
He writes:”It was only last month that Gideon Sa’ar became Israel’s new Foreign Minister. Last week, we met in Valetta and spoke again on the phone.
“Gideon and I both know that Hamas could release all hostages immediately and unconditionally.
“But we also are both realists about who Hamas are.
“That’s why we are not waiting but calling for the International Red Cross to be given access to the hostages to provide urgent humanitarian support”.
The Tottenham MP also attempted to provide reassurance that while UK diplomatic efforts had turned to the seismic events in Syria, the plight of the hostages remained a priority both for the UK and at the forefront of our partners’ minds.
In terms of a possible ceasefire and hostage deal, the foreign secretary remained hopeful, but cautious.
“I can offer no guarantees,” he writes.
“A deal has been floated before, only for hopes to be dashed and suffering prolonged. For their loved ones, the agonising wait goes on”.
