Doctor accused of supporting Hamas in social media posts appears in court
The NHS consultant faces 11 charges over alleged X and WhatsApp posts and will next appear at the Old Bailey
An NHS consultant neurologist has appeared in court accused of posting her support for Hamas on social media.
Dr Rehiana Ali, 46, from Bradford, was also accused on stirring up racial hatred when she appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The hearing was told Ali is alleged to have shown support for Hamas in three posts on X and one WhatsApp message between October 2024 and March 2025.
She is charged with four offences of expressing an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation, as well as being reckless as to whether it would encourage support for Hamas.
She is also faces seven charges of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.
Ali, representing herself, refused to indicate pleas to the charges, calling them “politically motivated”.
District Judge Sam Goozee said she will next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 September and released her on unconditional bail.
Ali’s supporters in the public gallery shouted at the judge, “you should be ashamed of yourself”, before being ordered to leave court.
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