UK taking ‘comprehensive reset’ over approach to Israel and West Bank, vows Miliband

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has insisted that Andy Burnham’s government is taking a “comprehensive reset” in its approach to Israel and its actions in the West Bank.

“It’s not just about trade, but a whole set of issues, including around the ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgment on legality,” he said.

Making his first appearance at FCDO questions in his new role, Miliband faced scrutiny from MPs across the House about when the government would take action over settlement expansion and settler violence.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He responded: “What has happened in Gaza and the West Bank has pricked the conscience of a generation, and that is why we will act.”

Miliband dismissed a report in The Times that claimed some Labour MPs had warned him of a potential trade war with US President Donald Trump over plans to impose tougher sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Labour MPs are very keen for action to be taken—and it’s going to be,” he told MPs.

Miliband’s reference to the ICJ judgment on legality appeared to signal the conclusion of the UK’s own assessment of the July 2024 advisory opinion, which branded Israel’s occupation of the West Bank as “illegal” and called for the government to take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that sustain this situation.

Former UK Attorney General Richard Hermer previously stated that the implications of the “long and detailed advisory opinion” were under assessment to determine “how it applies across government and the extent to which it does apply across government.”

However, Miliband’s remarks in the Commons on Tuesday suggest the government is now ready to respond to the ICJ’s allegations.

Miliband went on to issue a warning to British companies involved in “financing, constructing, or advertising new settlements.”

He added: “The work we are now undertaking is focused on how we can stop that. And as I say, I’ll have more to say soon.”

“Israeli settlements are illegal under international law,” the Foreign Secretary continued.

“Last month, we saw the issuing of tenders for the E1 settlement, long regarded as crossing a red line through the heart of the West Bank—a move that risks making a Palestinian state unviable.”

“This action was rightly condemned by a whole range of countries in the international community, including the United Kingdom.”

“Over recent weeks, we’ve also seen rising settler terrorism and Palestinians driven from their homes. This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution.”

Miliband then confirmed: “We will act, and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks.”

He continued: “I think we need to face facts on both sides of the House: it has been the policy of successive governments over a long period to support the two-state solution. But if you are for the two-state solution, and you see it being destroyed by the facts on the ground, you must act.”

“And I can assure you, I know he has a long-standing interest and expertise on these issues. We are going to act.”

Miliband also insisted he was listening to all voices on the issue, including the Palestinian Authority. “I think it’s very, very important, when we weigh our decisions—and people rightly worry about some of the impacts—to listen to those who represent Palestinians, who say the time to act is now,” he said.