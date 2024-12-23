Doc who called Hamas leader a ‘legend’ suspended pending investigation
EXCLUSIVE: General Medical Council launches "full investigation" into Dr Rehiana Ali after Jewish News exposes slew of antisemitic posts
A doctor who praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a “legend” has been suspended by the General Medical Council after Jewish News revealed a stream of unhinged antisemitic posts and conspiracy theories on her social media account.
Responding to questions over her endorsement of the former Hamas leader behind the 7 October massacre, consultant neurologist Dr Rehiana Ali asked a Jewish News reporter: “What is the nature of your readership? Are they normal human beings or are they extremist in their outlook? Do you/Jewish News endorse extremist views against non-Jews [in the Talmud]?”
Jewish News contacted the GMC to share further examples of Ali’s posts, including:
- Responding to Tweets detailing injuries sustained by Sinwar: “Many will view him as a superhero” having had “no food for 3 days….and still fighting.” She also reposted tweets stating “these facts only steel-reinforce Sinwar’s stature as a martyr who fought and starved with his people” and another claiming “it just makes him seen like more of a legend”.
- Reposting claims by Palestine Action that Israelis are “dripping in the blood of Palestinians”.
- Reposting a Tweet praising Hassan Nasrallah, former leader of terror group Hezbollah: “The heroic and resilient children of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah are humiliating the Zionist enemy on the battlefield”.
- Reposting conspiracy theories claiming “4,000 Jews did not show up to work” on 9/11.
Ali has also speculated about Israel harvesting human organs.
A spokesperson from the GMC told JN: “Dr Rehiana Ali has been interim suspended pending the conclusion of a full GMC investigation. An interim orders tribunal of the Medical Practitioners tribunal service imposed the interim suspension on her practice on Friday 20 December.
“We are acutely aware of the concerns that have been raised regarding Dr Ali, and we will take action where concerns suggest patient safety or the public’s confidence in doctors may be at risk.”
Ali has worked for the NHS for 21 years and spent a decade at London’s Imperial College. She is also a former Parliamentary candidate, standing in Bradford South as an independent earlier this year. She received 3,345 votes, placing fifth out of nine candidates.
