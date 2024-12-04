Dodds claims Israel not allowing the entry of enough vital supplies into Gaza

Israel is not allowing the entry of enough vital supplies into Gaza including medical equipment, International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds has said.

Dodds claimed said that on a visit to neighbouring Jordan this week she had seen medical supplies that were not being allowed entry into Gaza.

The MP told Sky News:”There certainly isn’t enough aid in Gaza currently.

“We also now see, with winter settling in, far too many people who don’t have access to waterproof shelter.”

Israel denies preventing access of aid into Gaza and blames looting and Hamas for the failure to distribute aid.

It says that hundreds of trucks are waiting at the border.

UNRWA has also said it was “pausing” shipments of aid through the main checkpoint into Gaza for security reasons related to looting.

A statement from the spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said: “Israel is facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and does not impose any restrictions on the quantity of aid entering the Strip.

“However, within the Gaza Strip international organisations are failing to distribute aid due to looting by Hamas, among other reasons.”