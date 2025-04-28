Downing Street confirms bilateral talks between Starmer and Palestinian PM
No.10 spokesperson signals no change to the current UK position on recognition of a Palestinian state
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has confirmed that Keir Starmer will welcome the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Mustafa to Downing Street for a bilateral meeting.
Monday’s talks, the first by Palestinian leaders in London since 2021, will include an announcement of a £101million package of humanitarian relief and support for Palestinian economic development, in addition to strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy will also attend the meeting with Mustafa, a US-educated economist and former senior World Bank official, who was appointed PA president in March 2024.
Lammy will sign a “landmark Memorandum of Understanding enshrining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution.”
“It will also stress that the Palestinian Authority is the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and underlines the importance of reunifying Gaza and the West Bank under its authority,” added a Foreign Office press release ahead of the meeting.
“The MoU will also underscore the commitment of the Palestinian Authority to deliver its reform agenda as a matter of priority.”
No.10 confirmed that talks would involve the vital steps needed for an end to conflict in the region and for a two-state solution.
But Starmer’s spokesperson said there had been no change to the UK position on recognition of a Palestinian state “in the future” and as “a contribution” to an eventual two state solution.
The UK and PA will also agree on a coordinated approach to Gaza’s future, building on Arab and Palestinian-led initiatives, the Foreign Office said.
The UK will also make clear that Hamas must immediately release the hostages and relinquish control of Gaza, it added.
No.10 said the UK is “committed to working with Palestinian Authority” on a range of issues including the growing threat of settler violence in the West Bank.
President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Mustafa after using him as his long-time adviser.
Ahead of the meeting Lammy said:”This visit marks a significant step in strengthening our relationship with the Palestinian Authority – a key partner for peace in the Middle East – at a critical moment.
“The UK is clear that there can be no role for Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security. I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process, at a time that has the greatest impact.”
