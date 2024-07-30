Downing Street confirms Israel arms sale ban a ‘complex’ and ‘ongoing’ decision
David Lammy tells MPs in regards to legal advice on arms sales: 'The criteria under 2C of our strategic export licensing is a 'clear risk' of breach of international humanitarian law'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has said the government’s decision over whether to suspend arms sales to Israel is an “ongoing” and “complex process.”
Keir Starmer’s spokesperson told Westminister journalists that after the legal advice is received and the process complete foreign secretary David Lammy will make any assessments on decisions on suspending UK arms sales will be “made public.”
This is “an ongoing process”, said Starmer’s spokesperson, involving a “detailed analysis of evidence and close co-operation with other government departments.”
Jewish News exclusively revealed the decision on whether to ban arms sales had not yet been reached, despite false reports from Israel and in this country that it had been made.Decision to delay Israel arms sale ban followed talks with Jewish Labour stakeholders
Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, during Foreign Questions Lammy explained had honoured a pre-election pledge to commission advice on Israel’s compliance with humanitarian law in the context of the war with Gaza.
“We are obliged to look at that advice under criteria 2C for items exported,” he told MPs.
“This is an on-going process and I pledge to update the House as soon as I can.”
Asked if he might consider an arms ban on weapons sold to Israel, Lammy replied:”The criteria under 2C of our strategic export licensing is a ‘clear risk’ of breach of international humanitarian law.
“Carefull assessments have to be made. There is a legal process to enable me to meet that conclusion.
“And of course, with all sobriety and intergrity I intend to do that.”
Elsewhere in Foreign Questions, Lammy gave an assurance to Labour MP Damian Egan that he was aware of the significant threat to Israel posed by Hezbollah.
Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson also pressessed Middle East minister Hamish Fqlconer on the pre-election pledge to proscribe Iran’s IRGC force, and called for the UK to “continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel” in the face of Iranian aggression.
Falconer said he could not comment at this time on moves to proscribe organisations, adding the UK would work with “international partners” to stand up to Iranian aggression.
Later, Lammy told Harrow East MP Bob Blackman, the government was pushing for the release of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza as a “number one priority.”
