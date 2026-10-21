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Dustin Hoffman and other stars celebrate the Jewish connection to Israel

Dustin Hoffman, Gene Simmons and others perform in benefit for the Sha’ar HaNegev Resilience Centre

By JN Reporter October 21, 2026, 4:16 pm Edit
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Gene Simmons (l) with Dustin Hoffman (r) prior to the show (Credit: X/@genesimmons)
Gene Simmons (l) with Dustin Hoffman (r) prior to the show (Credit: X/@genesimmons)

Dustin Hoffman, Gene Simmons, Jon Voight and Bob Odenkirk were among the Hollywood names who gathered at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Monday night for “Letters, Light and Love,” a theatrical production celebrating the centuries-old connection between the Jewish people and Israel through letters written by historical figures and ordinary people.

The sold-out Oct. 19 event, organized by Jewish Federation Los Angeles, blended readings, music and storytelling to trace that relationship across generations, from Maimonides and Julius Caesar to Golda Meir, Albert Einstein and Leonard Bernstein. The evening also featured personal accounts of people whose lives and families have been intertwined with Israel.

All ticket proceeds benefited the Sha’ar HaNegev Resilience Centre, which provides emotional and therapeutic support to individuals and families in southern Israel as they work to recover and rebuild after the  Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

For Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, the event carried particular significance because of its setting.

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