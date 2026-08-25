EcoJudaism appoints new UK director after £250k fundraising drive

EcoJudaism has appointed Emma Weleminsky as its new UK Executive Director, as the Jewish environmental movement looks to expand its work across the community.

Weleminsky will take up the role on 1 September, succeeding Naomi Verber, who led the organisation as chief executive since 2024.

The change follows EcoJudaism’s £250,000 community fundraising campaign in June, which reached its target and will support the organisation as it expands its environmental programmes.

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Verber, who has made Aliyah, will remain with EcoJudaism in a newly created role as Senior Advisor for Global Advocacy and Thought Leadership.

Based in Israel, she will focus on international partnerships and representing Jewish perspectives at major climate forums, including the COP climate summits.

Weleminsky said: “It is an honour to lead EcoJudaism at such an exciting time for the movement. I have long admired the organisation’s ability to turn values into action – from educating the next generation to creating joyous, pioneering spaces like the Brent Cross Rain Garden. I am deeply committed to working with our brilliant team and trustees to build an organisation that is not only structurally secure but continues to be a vibrant home for Jewish environmental action across the UK.”

EcoJudaism works across Jewish denominations to connect Jewish teaching and values with action on climate change and the natural environment.

Its recent projects include the Brent Cross Rain Garden, which is turning land beneath an urban flyover into a new space for nature.

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, the organisation’s founder, said: “Emma arrives at a moment of profound significance for our planet and our people. Judaism teaches that we are stewards of God’s world, entrusted to care for it for the sake of our children and the future of all life. EcoJudaism guides and challenges us in this most serious of tasks. Emma’s leadership will enable us to deepen our roots, expand our reach, and continue our mission of ‘choosing life’ through practical and sacred action.”

Rafi Addlestone, chair of trustees, said Weleminsky’s appointment followed a “rigorous search” and would give EcoJudaism greater capacity as its work grows.

Verber said: “Leading EcoJudaism during this formative phase has been an immense privilege. Having now made aliyah, I am delighted that Emma is joining to guide us into our next stage of growth. My new role as Senior Advisor allows me to focus on the global advocacy and thought leadership work that is so critical to our mission, including our ongoing COP representation, while staying connected to the team and the community I have loved serving.”