For three years, much of the West has treated Hamas as if they were the ghosts of Gaza. Their post 7 October role in militarising the enclave, using human shields, hoarding aid supplies to boost their coffers and terrorising the Palestinian population has been called out by Israel, but too often ignored by western powers. The end result is that Hamas has chalked up victory after victory in the ongoing information war.

The clearest example of all this is Ed Miliband’s recent interventions over Gaza. Having taken a wrecking ball to the UK-Israel relationship two months ago when he announced the new sanctions against settlement products, Miliband has now single-handedly blamed the Jewish state for the declining humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In the spirit of a former imperial overlord from the mandate era, he has demanded that Israel allow the entry into Gaza of all ‘dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations’. He has called on Israel to allow ‘immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza’ and insisted on a settlement freeze to preserve the two state solution, the ‘North Star’ of his government. It is worth noting that his views are shared by the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia and Italy.

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The levels of myopia here are hard to fathom. Firstly, Israel has allowed into Gaza over 90,000 tents and 8,600 trucks which are carrying winter supplies into the war shattered enclave, according to COGAT. Just as significantly, Hamas has systematically exploited that aid to cement its control of the Strip. It has stolen tents just like it has stolen food, water and medical supplies, ensuring a ready supply for its fighters while ignoring the needs of the wider population.

Hamas is also known for harvesting civilian infrastructure to create lethal objects. Thus water pipes and steel poles have been used to construct a variety of weapons, such as rockets and mortar shells, exacerbating the risk to Israelis.

Furthermore, as reported by Palestinian activist Ahmed Alkhatib, Palestinian Authority employees from the Ministries of Public Works and Relief Affairs were recently summoned by Hamas and forced to sign pledges that they would not undertake humanitarian projects without the group’s approval.

Palestinian officials have said that attempts to construct more durable fiberglass housing and improve conditions for displaced civilians have been blocked. For Hamas, the reasoning is simple: images of dead Palestinians fuel popular rage at Israel, putting pressure on left wing governments to condemn the country and force it to desist from defending itself.

Yet in Miliband’s recent statement and online video, you would be hard pressed to find even one mention of Hamas and the role it has played in causing Palestinian harm. Sure, he has condemned the 7 October attacks and said that Hamas can play no more role in Gaza. But the terrorists’ role in immiserating Palestinian life and depriving innocents of a future has been airbrushed from the record. Hamas has been stripped of agency and responsibility, devoid of responsibility for their people’s fate.

Yet members of this death cult very much do have agency. Hamas terrorists control much of Gaza and most of its population. They continue to threaten, harass and attack ordinary Palestinians if they do not comply with the group’s demands. They remain armed and intent on subjugating the enclave they have militarised for two decades.

It is with this in mind that most Israelis reject the British government’s ‘north star’ as an existential threat to their country. They know that any territory under the control of fanatical Islamists and their radical agenda is a recipe for war, terrorism and perpetual conflict. After all, Israelis have lived through the Second Intifada, the rockets from Gaza and the savagery of 7 October. They are not prepared to commit national suicide just to please the Whitehall mandarins of the Foreign Office.

It hardly needs stating that by whitewashing Hamas and adopting their twisted narrative, Miliband has badly weakened ties between the UK and Israel. Yet at the same time, he has also betrayed the very Palestinians he claims to support, an utterly shameful abdication of responsibility. Miliband’s sole focus of attention should be identical to that of Israel: the removal of Hamas.