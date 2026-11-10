Eisenkot bloc moves to name key Knesset posts in bid to asset control before government formed
The 26th Knesset session opens on Tuesday with 120 newly elected MKs taking their seats.
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot insisted he and other leaders of his political bloc have agreed to appoint a new Knesset Speaker, aiming to assert control over parliament even before a new government is established.
The announcement came ahead of the opening session of the 26th Knesset on Tuesday with 120 newly elected MKs taking their seats.
The speaker and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will both speak at the event.
Under Eisenkot’s agreement, Matan Kahana of the Yashar party will replace Likud’s Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker. Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman will head the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Eisenkot said: “I have reached an agreement with my partners—the leaders of the change and reform parties: Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Lapid—on prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the government-formation period.”
He added that the bloc had agreed on candidates for the following key positions: Speaker of the Knesset—former minister and incoming MK Matan Kahana
Chair of the House Committee—incoming MK Roi Folkman
Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee—former defense minister and MK Avigdor Lieberman
Chair of the Finance Committee—incoming MK Liran Avisar Ben-Horin
If the move proceeds, replacing Ohana as speaker would give the bloc greater control over the Knesset’s legislative agenda—including scheduling votes and advancing legislation—while coalition negotiations continue.
The Speaker plays a central role in managing parliamentary proceedings, making the position especially significant during the transition between governments.
Additionally, under the agreement, Yashar’s Roi Folkman will chair the Arrangements Committee, while Together lawmaker Liran Avisar Ben-Horin will head the Finance Committee.
The bloc intends to use its parliamentary majority to advance legislation and reverse measures passed under the outgoing Netanyahu government, even before Eisenkot completes efforts to form a coalition.
Yashar’s announcement also stated that “agreements have been reached regarding the establishment of the temporary committees, and their details will be published later.”
On Tuesday, Eisenkot met with MK Yair Lapid to discuss coordinating moves for the 26th Knesset and reaffirming their commitment to form a national emergency government as soon as possible.
He is also expected to meet with Democrats chairman Yair Golan.
Votes to elect the chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee and the chairmen of the Finance and Foreign Affairs and Defence committees are scheduled for Wednesday.
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