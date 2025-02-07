Eli Sharabi on latest list of hostages set to be released by Hamas

Lawyers for the family of hostage Eli Sharabi have cautiously welcomed news that he is on the list of three hostages scheduled to be released by Hamas this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Hamas terror group said on Telegram that Eli Sharabi, Ohad ben Ami, and Or Levy would be those hostages released on Saturday.

Sharabi was taken from Kibbutz Beeri with his brother, Yossi, who has since been confirmed dead in Gaza.

His wife Lianne, 48 and two daughters Yahel,13, and Noiya 16 were also murdered in the 7 October Hamas massacre.

Lianne, who was raised in Staple Hill, Bristol, travelled to Israel at the age of 19 and settled there when she met her husband.

Her last words were a text to one of her brothers, saying: “There are terrorists on the Kibbutz, I’ve never been so scared in my life and they are shouting ‘die Israel’.”

Ohad Ben Ami was taken captive with his wife, Raz Ben Ami, who was released in November 2023.

Or Levy and his wife, Eynav, arrived at the Supernova festival just minutes before militants arrived and began massacring civilians. Eynav was killed in the attack, while Or was taken hostage.

A statement issued by the lawyers for represented hostage families with British ties said:”We and our clients, the Sharabi and Brisley families, are pleased and relieved that Eli Sharabi is reportedly on the list for release by Hamas, due to take place tomorrow.

“The Sharabi family has already lost too much – including Eli’s British wife and children, Lianne, Yahel and Noiya, who were murdered on 7th October 2023, and Eli’s brother Yossi, who died in captivity.

“It is long past time to bring Eli home. It is imperative that tomorrow’s release arrangements prioritise the safety of the hostages over Hamas’s grotesque and dangerous ‘release ceremonies’.

“There cannot be a repeat of the scenes a week ago when hostages were put at danger of injury and death by a mob of thousands of people. We call on the UK Government, which has taken formal responsibility for Eli due to his close British connections, to call for this and use any diplomatic to achieve it.”

Ohad Ben Ami was also taken from Kibbutz Beeri, along with his wife, Raz. She was later released by Hamas.

Or Levy fled the Nova festival with his wife Eynav, when gunmen attacked the event. Levy was taken hostage and Eynav’s body was found in a bomb shelter where the couple had been hiding.

The statement, by lawyers Adam Rose and Adam Wagner, also urged “all of the parties, and the negotiators, to ensure that the Phase 1 deal is proceeded with and all of the 33 listed hostages, including our client Oded Lifshitz, whom the British Government has taken formal responsibility for due to his close British connections, are released imminently.

“We urge all of the parties, the negotiators and those with influence over the parties such as the United States and United Kingdom, to ensure that the Phase 2 deal is agreed without delay so that the remaining hostages, including our client Avinatan Or, whom the British Government has taken formal responsibility for due to his close British connections, are released without any undue delay. ”

They added:”Hostage taking is a war crime and every nation should be calling for the hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally so that their almost-500 day ordeal, and that of their families, is brought to an end. “