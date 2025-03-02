Emily Damari: I’ll visit London to thank campaigners after all hostages are home

Emily Damari has revealed that surgery on wounds she sustained while being kidnapped from Israel went “much better than expected” as she said she looks forward to thanking supporters in the UK after all the hostages return.

The British-Israeli citizen , who was held for 471 days by Hamas in Gaza, has undergone a series of complex operations on her hand and leg to correct complications from gunshot wounds sustained on October 7th. For many people, the image of Emily holding her bandaged left hand aloft on the day she was freed has become a symbol of inspiration.

Speaking from Sheba Medical Center, the 28-year-old said: “I have fully embraced my hand, my pain, and my scars. To me they represent freedom, hope and strength.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The surgery went much better than expected, thanks to the surgeons’ expertise and professionalism at Sheba Medical Center. I’d like to thank the surgeons, the nurses and the staff at the hospital here, for the incredible care I’ve received.”

She added: “My recovery will take time and my hand will never fully recover, but the intense pain I had for a year and a half due to the nerves being sewn together after my first operation in Shifa Hospital in Gaza is now no longer with me and the large scar, that was caused by an open, festering, wound that did not heal for four months because of the conditions of the tunnels I was held in, is now looking better. After my recuperation, with the help of physiotherapy, I hope to be able to use my hand much more effectively than was previously possible, before the surgery.”

Emily’s mother Mandy revealed that her daughter had been “sewn up like a pin cushion” by Hamas, leaving Emily in significant pain through her captivity, much of which was spent in underground tunnels without water or sanitation. Hamas did not provide any medical aid other than an out-of-date bottle of iodine for the remainder of her time in captivity. “It is nothing short of a miracle that she did not contract a life-threatening infection,” her mother said.

During a recent call with the pair, Keir Starmer invited Emily and Mandy to visit 10 Downing Street on their next visit to Britain, and the pair are looking forward to being able to see supporters in the UK who campaigned to bring her home: “After I recover from my surgeries, and after the remaining hostages are all released, I will be so excited to come back to Britain. I have so many people that I want to thank personally for helping me get my life back,” Emily said.

The lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan has also been inundated with offers of matchday tickets from fellow fans, many of whom joined the campaign for her return home, by releasing yellow balloons at many matches and reciting a special chant for her return.

Emily remains focused to the other hostages who are yet to return. “Although my injuries were not simple, I know that there are others still in captivity who are in much worse shape than I am, physically and mentally. Every remaining hostage must come home without any further delay.

“It was shocking but not surprising to see how emaciated some of the other hostages were when they came out. Hamas has created hell on Earth, the conditions down there are unimaginable.”

Two of those yet to be released are Emily’s close friends from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman. While Kfar Aza was under attack, Gali rushed to Emily’s side because she was by herself, and the two were kidnapped together. Emily said “I want to thank President Trump again for securing the deal to get me home. Please help us to bring home Gali, Ziv and all of the remaining hostages as well, before it is too late for all of them.”