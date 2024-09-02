Emotional tributes to much-loved leader of the S&P Sephardi community
The Tunisian-born grandfather, who served the S&P community for 40 years, died aged 68 last Tuesday after a short illness.
Emotional tributes have been paid to Rabbi Israel Elia, a much-loved leader of the S&P Sephardi community.
The Tunisian-born grandfather, who served the S&P community for 40 years, died aged 68 on Tuesday (27 August) after a short illness.
A Lauderdale Road synagogue favourite, he was remembered by loved-ones, colleagues and former students as a “pillar of the S&P community, the friendly face of a large synagogue.”
Reverend Zvi Amroussi, also from Tunisia, first met Rabbi Elia at the Montefiore Kollel, which was set up to train future rabbinical leaders. “We were very close, we would speak on the phone and discuss questions of halacha,” he says.
“He loved teaching Torah, he loved teaching young people. His former students would only want him to marry them, and he would fly all over the world to do so. Sometimes, I would do a wedding service with him; he had a great sense of humour and would always make sure the couple felt calm and at ease.
“Rabbi Elia would approach and speak to anybody; it was something I always admired in him.”
Over his career, Rabbi Elia taught hundreds of bar and batmitzvah students, as well as leading the “Made in Heaven” pre-wedding marriage courses for couples under the S&P. He also led assemblies at the Naima Jewish Preparatory School in north London, instilling S&P traditions.
Rev Amroussi, vice-principal of Naima JPS, said: “There were many times when he would record Tefillah extracts using S&P tunes and I would share them with the children of Naima.”
He noted that despite coming from Tunisia, Rabbi Elia celebrated and upheld the S&P traditions. Recalling him leading services in top hat and cloak, Rev Amroussi said: “He had a big passion for S&P traditions and is one of the last surviving leaders and custodians of these traditions.”
Rabbi Joseph Dweck, Senior Rabbi of the S&P Sephardi community, said: “Rabbi Elia was so dearly loved beyond measure by our whole community. He selflessly dedicated countless hours to support and care for our kahal for over 40 years. His loss is profound and we will miss him dearly.”
Rabbi Elia moved to the UK from Djerba in Tunisia aged 14 in 1971 to study at the Montefiore Kollel. He went onto to use his position to encourage positive relations between Tunisia and the Jewish community, even being a guest of a former Tunisian president, enjoying kosher meals at Djerba beach.
A grandfather, Rabbi Elia leaves behind his mother Nurit, his wife Gina and four children Yakir, Daniel, Nicole and Naomi.
