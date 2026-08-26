Ex-police chief and three other officers under investigation over decision to ban Tel Aviv fans
Ex-West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct
Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in November, following safety concerns based on an inaccurate report prepared by West Midlands Police.
Eight errors were found in the report, including overstating Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024, and a reference to a non-existent game between Maccabi and West Ham, said to have been produced by Microsoft Copilot.
Ex-West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said, over claims he failed to ensure due diligence over the document.
Another officer and staff member are also facing investigation for potential gross misconduct over the mistakes, along with two other officers who helped the force plan for the game who face accusations of potential misconduct.
Publishing a report on the row back in February, the Home Affairs Committee said it could not rule out that political pressure had played a part in the decision.
The report said WMP’s concerns about disorder “combined with local political pressure and community tensions related to the international situation” led to the move.
The report continued: “While we cannot conclude that the Safety Advisory Group’s decision was made because of political pressure, on the basis of the evidence we have seen we also cannot conclude with any confidence that the decision was not politically influenced.
“It is clear that on this occasion councillors, with a stated political aim, had a disproportionate opportunity to influence Safety Advisory Group decision-making on a deeply divisive political issue.
“While the presence of elected politicians on Safety Advisory Groups has potential benefits in terms of local representation, it also risks decision making becoming politically motivated, undermining trust in the process.”
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