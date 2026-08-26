© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Ex-police chief and three other officers under investigation over decision to ban Tel Aviv fans

Ex-West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct

By Jewish News Reporter August 26, 2026, 12:32 pm Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
Former Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, during a phone-in on LBC Radio
Former Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, during a phone-in on LBC Radio

A former chief constable and three other officers are being investigated by a watchdog over the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter ban row.

Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park in November, following safety concerns based on an inaccurate report prepared by West Midlands Police.

Eight errors were found in the report, including overstating Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024, and a reference to a non-existent game between Maccabi and West Ham, said to have been produced by Microsoft Copilot.

Ex-West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford will be investigated for gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said, over claims he failed to ensure due diligence over the document.

Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv club badges on a scarf. Local political pressure may have played a part in the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a match against Aston Villa, a committee of MPs has concluded.

Another officer and staff member are also facing investigation for potential gross misconduct over the mistakes, along with two other officers who helped the force plan for the game who face accusations of potential misconduct.

More in UK News
4 hours ago
Newspaper apologises for allegation that JK Rowling ‘engaged in Holocaust denial’
By JN Reporter
Undated handout photo issued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of Gabriel Levy, who was sentenced 28 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court, after he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill.
5 hours ago
Jewish man jailed for making mosque death threats after Manchester synagogue attack
By JN Reporter
Green Party leader Zack Polanski (centre) with Lewisham mayoral candidate, Liam Shrivastava and Hackney mayoral candidate, Zoe Garbett (second right), at the launch of the party's campaign for the local elections on May 7, at One Friendly Place in Greenwich, south London. Picture date: Thursday April 9, 2026.
5 hours ago
Green Party rejects conference participation from left-wing Israeli group
By JN Reporter

Publishing a report on the row back in February, the Home Affairs Committee said it could not rule out that political pressure had played a part in the decision.

The report said WMP’s concerns about disorder “combined with local political pressure and community tensions related to the international situation” led to the move.

The report continued: “While we cannot conclude that the Safety Advisory Group’s decision was made because of political pressure, on the basis of the evidence we have seen we also cannot conclude with any confidence that the decision was not politically influenced.

“It is clear that on this occasion councillors, with a stated political aim, had a disproportionate opportunity to influence Safety Advisory Group decision-making on a deeply divisive political issue.

“While the presence of elected politicians on Safety Advisory Groups has potential benefits in terms of local representation, it also risks decision making becoming politically motivated, undermining trust in the process.”

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues