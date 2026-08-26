Lib Dems face suspension calls after councillors compare station queue system to Nazi death camps

The Liberal Democrats are facing calls to suspend two elected councillors in Liverpool after they compared a station queuing area for fans travelling to Everton Football Club’s stadium to a “greeting area for Auschwitz” and “something out of a horrific death camp in Nazi Germany.”

Former Liverpool Mayor Cllr Richard Kemp and his Liberal Democrat colleague Cllr Pat Moloney both made the Nazi comparisons during this week’s planning committee debate on the expansion at Sandhills Station for fans travelling to and from Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on match days.

Writing to Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said members of Liverpool’s Jewish community had contacted him and were “deeply upset” about the use of Nazi comparisons by the two councillors.

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Cllr Kemp slammed delays in improving the station, adding: “It’s now nine years since the passenger transport authority knew there was going to be a new stadium. Last year you introduced something which the Mayor (Steve Rotheram) announced as pens, which to me were like the greeting area for Auschwitz. Absolutely disgraceful.”

Meanwhile, as he addressed Merseyrail representatives during the debate, Cllr Moloney said: “Why didn’t you get this right the first time, because this is a major change?” He added: “The language is appalling and dehumanising; a corralling area, a sterile zone, this is human beings we’re talking about here. This is like something out of a horrific death camp in Nazi Germany. Really, this just amazes me.”

Jewish News understands that Kemp’s comments have taken many in Liverpool’s Jewish community by surprise. He has previously had excellent relations with them, and was outspoken against antisemitism in Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

The Liverpool Echo now reports that while Cllr Kemp stood by his assessment, Cllr Moloney was ready to apologise for any offence caused.

Jeremy Wolfson, chair of the Merseyside Jewish Representative Council, called on Cllr Kemp to apologise.

He said: “It’s absolutely appalling, he should absolutely apologise.

“I lost family members in the Holocaust; cousins, great-grandparents, it’s a very sensitive issue. I know he (Richard Kemp) will understand the strength of feeling but this is incomparable, it was more than a genocide.

“To compare it to that is appalling. It’s not comparable to people being taken away to be murdered.

“Using language like that, it shows an ignorance of history and an insensitivity towards those who suffered real hardship. Cllr Kemp should think carefully about using throwaway comments in the future.

“It’s not something to compare, it’s madness. I don’t know where they’re getting this from, I’m shocked.”

David Coleman, administrator of the Allerton Synagogue, told the Echo: “It’s absolutely despicable that they could use that sort of language and to not apologise shows a lack of understanding of what the Jewish community has been through and is going through now. I would have thought Richard Kemp would know better.

“I understand what they’re saying about fans being corralled on matchdays but the comparison about death camps is something totally different. I think Richard should apologise, he understands the community well and would have known he would upset people.””

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of the Liverpool Labour group and city council, have both condemned the remarks and have now written to Sir Ed Davey calling for both councillors to be suspended pending investigation.

Demanding the Lib Dem leader suspend both councillors, the letter defended proposals for what they said was a safe and controlled queuing environment for passengers ahead of boarding trains.

Rotheram and Robinson also confirmed they had been contacted by members of Liverpool’s Jewish community who are “deeply upset at the language used.”