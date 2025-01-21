UK currency trader stops working with Israel
Caxton, a major British company, ceases to transfer funds to Israel on behalf of UK customers
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
One of Britain’s biggest and most reputable currency transfer companies, Caxton, has abruptly ceased allowing customers to send money to Israel to be exchanged for shekels.
Although the company steadfastly refused to respond to media questions on the issue, one customer told Jewish News he was first told it was because Caxton no longer wanted to trade in a war zone, and subsequently that it had taken “a hard-headed business decision”.
A former Caxton client, who asked to remain anonymous, said that he had been happily dealing with the company for nearly a decade. He has property in Jerusalem, and used the transfer facility to send sterling to Israel to be converted into shekels, so that the funds could be drawn on locally for domestic needs and maintenance.
He said that the arrangement had worked seamlessly and that “it was always efficient, everything was done well with no problems.” Over the years, he said, he had probably transferred “significant sums” to Israel via Caxton.
He had last sent money to Israel some time before 7 October 2023, and more recently used the company for dollar and euro transactions.
But in December 2024 the client said he had approached Caxton to send money to Israel to go into his shekel account with an Israeli bank. “I was told, sorry, sir, we don’t offer that service any more. I said, what’s that about? I wasn’t speaking to my usual account manager, but the person I was dealing with, said something on the lines of ‘we’ve withdrawn from contentious areas, difficult places, withdrawn from trading there — for now’”.
The Caxton staffer said that the company also did not deal with “Nigeria, places like that,” and the client said he was not impressed with such an analogy.
The customer told Jewish News that he had made a number of fruitless attempts to speak to someone more senior at Caxton, only to be told that there was no-one available to talk to him. He was unable to reach his own account manager, Errol Izzet, until just before New Year — but when he did, asked him, given that he had a large amount of sterling still held by Caxton, whether he would be prepared to transfer such funds to Israel as a one-off arrangement.
Izzet, Caxton’s head of private account management, asked for time to consult. On Monday January 13, in an email exchange seen by JN, he told the client: “Caxton no longer see it as commercially viable to send payments to Isreal (sic), due to low volume and demand. We therefore wouldn’t be able to facilitate any payments for you to that destination.”
The angry customer responded: “It is a shame that Caxton has taken a stance that does not smell sweetly in an era of boycotts.”
Jewish News tried unsuccessfully to obtain an explanation from Izzet as to why Caxton had stopped trading with Israel. He confirmed that the company had taken the decision to cease transfers and that all clients had been informed but said he was unable to comment further.
On its website, Caxton, which advertises heavily in the Financial Times, boasts: “Since 2002, we’ve earned the trust of hundreds of thousands with our global payment capabilities, transparent rates and exceptional five-star UK customer service”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.