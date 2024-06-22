Farage facing calls to suspend candidate who claimed Jews to blame for Muslim immigration
Ben Aston, standing in Bournemouth West, wrote in a now deleted post:'Many of the powerful groups agitating for the mass import into England of Muslims from the Third World are Jewish'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Nigel Farage is facing calls to suspend a Reform UK candidate who blamed powerful Jewish groups for “agitating” to bring “third world Muslims” into Britain.
Ben Aston, standing in Bournemouth West, made the claim in a now deleted post which hit out at Jewish voices complaining about feeling unsafe in this country as a result of pro-Palestine protests.
Responding to the question as to “how are Jews meant to feel safe in the UK?”, Ashton wrote:”“These endless takes from Jews are horrendous. Many of the powerful groups agitating for the mass import into England of Muslims from the Third World are Jewish. The resultant societal problems have been visible for decades.”
In a response to The Times, who discovered Ashton’s anti-Jewish rant, a Reform spokesman said its candidates were “not party political zombies” and that the party was “proud that they think and speak like the ordinary people they are”.Aston, who is picking up some support in the seat, replaced Reform candidate Peter Storms, ousted after sharing content from Britain First, a far-right group.
Sir Conor Burns, a Northern Ireland minister under Boris Johnson and business minister under Liz Truss, won the constituency for the Conservatives in 2010, confirmed he has now written to Farage complaining about Ashton’s post.
He told The Times: “These comments are antisemitic and hugely offensive. Decent people will be repelled by them. Reform are raising totally legitimate issues and I find myself in some sympathy with some of them. However, Aston is clearly a nasty bigot.
“I have known Nigel Farage for almost three decades and know he will have no truck with them. He can act decisively and suspend his candidate, condemn his remarks and urge his supporters not to vote for Aston in Bournemouth West.”
Aston, 43, works for an online advertising company and stood as an independent candidate in the neighbouring Bournemouth East constituency in 2019.
Meanwhile, the BBC also reported that eight Reform UK candidates have made a wide range of offensive remarks online about women in the past.
The remarks include disparaging comments about the murdered MP Jo Cox, former Prime Minister Theresa May, and a black reality TV contestant.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.