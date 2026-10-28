Fifty peers call for Macklemore UK ban over fundraising for pro-Palestinian group

Fifty members of the House of Lords have urged the government to stop American rapper Macklemore from entering Britain ahead of his London concert, amid concerns that money raised from his tour will go to a group accused of supporting Hamas.

The rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, is due to perform at Wembley Arena on Friday as part of his sold-out Free Palestine tour.

Profits from the concerts will go to Palestinian charities and campaign groups, including the Palestine Youth Movement (PYM), whose representatives have previously made statements appearing to justify the 7 October attacks.

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The peers have written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, calling for Macklemore to be refused entry to the UK.

The letter was organised by Lord Walney, a former government adviser on political violence, and signed by 50 peers, including Lord Pickles.

Their main concern is that the rapper could raise money in Britain for PYM, which has faced allegations of praising terrorism and targeting politicians.

The group’s UK spokesperson has previously described the taking of hostages during the 7 October attacks as “legitimate” and “effective”.

In 2023, a PYM speaker also described Hamas’s commitment to armed struggle as a “legitimate path for total liberation”, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The peers argued that allowing the concert to go ahead would give the organisation an opportunity to benefit financially from a major event in London.

In the letter, they said: “A refusal would be proportionate and narrowly targeted. It would not prevent anyone in this country supporting the humanitarian organisations on Mr Haggerty’s list, nor restrict access to his music.”

They added: “It would simply decline to grant a foreign national the privilege of raising funds on British soil for an organisation of this kind.”

There is no suggestion that Macklemore himself has endorsed Hamas, and it remains unclear whether he is aware of the allegations against PYM.

The rapper announced his Free Palestine tour after being dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour last month, following pro-Palestinian comments he made on stage.

He opened the tour in Dublin on Monday, where he was joined by Irish performers including Kneecap and Hozier.

During the concert, he waved a Palestinian flag and told the audience: “I am proud to stand here on stage in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We will continue to fight for collective liberation until our last breath”.

Macklemore is scheduled to perform in Paris before travelling to London.

Although American citizens can generally visit Britain without a visa, the Home Office has powers to refuse entry on public interest grounds.

Jewish News has contacted the Home Office for comment.