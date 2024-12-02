Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman becomes courts and legal services minister
In a promotion, Keir Starmer appoints Sackman as a Justice Minister
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has been made Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services in a significant promotion for the Jewish parliamentarian.
Sackman, who only came an MP in July, had previously been handed the more junior ministerial role in Keir Starmer’s government.
But she now steps up as as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice, working under Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
In her new role Sackman has been given the responsibility for tackling the country’s crumbling court system.
Sackman, who attends the Masorti New North London synagogue in her constituency, where she often leads the children’s Shabbat service, said:”It is an honour to be asked to continue to serve in this Government as Minister of State.
“I’m looking forward to working with the Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood and her excellent team.”
Jewish Labour Movement also celebrated Sackman’s appointment, posting on X: “Mazal tov to Sarah Sackman on her promotion to Minister of State for Justice! We’re so pleased for Sarah, our former vice chair, and know she’ll be fantastic in this new position.”
The government also announced that Ellie Reeves, Labour Party Chair and minister without portfolio would be attending cabinet.
Sackman herself is replaced by Lucy Rigby who was also elected in 2024 and represents Northampton North.
Barrister Adam Wagner praised Keir Starmer for promoting Sackman to help tackle “one of the most urgent issues in public services – the crumbling court system.”
