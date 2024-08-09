Fire rips through Reubens kosher restaurant
Friday's blaze burnt through both the ground and first floor of the four-storey building and home to the restuarant in Baker Street
A major fire has appeared to have caused substantial damage to Reubens kosher restaurant on Baker Street, central London
The fire started at the near five-decade-old kosher restaurant at 4.56am on Friday, burning through both the ground and first floor of the four-storey building.
Around 20 people had to be evacuated.
Sixty firefighters brought the blaze under control by 7.10am, fire officials said in an incident report.
In an incident report, the London fire brigade said: “The ground and first floors of the building were damaged by the fire. One of the brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed to the scene as an observation tower. “Around 20 people left the property before crews arrived.”
Reubens was ripped apart by a fire in February, with four people being taken to hospital and forcing the restaurant to close.
Staff said that the blaze was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.
