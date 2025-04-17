Football club in chaos after co-owner urges fans to boycott own team

Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club is in chaos this evening after one of its owners called on Arab fans to stay away from its next home game in protest against the sacking of a member of staff who supported Hamas on social media.

Newly-appointed Egyptian part-owner Marwan Serry took to social media on Thursday to record an astonishing video alongside Salma Mashour, who was fired by the National League team after just three days in the job after posts expressing her support for terrorism came to light.

In the video, Mashour urges Arab fans not to attend Good Friday’s match against Ebbsfleet United.

Serry is seen beside a tearful looking Mashour, describing the sacking as “unacceptable… something I did not know, something I won’t shut up about”.

He then adds: “I ask of you now please, no one will go to the match tomorrow” – adding he would personally refund any tickets and calling the club’s actions something “we completely reject” and something he won’t talk further about because “the topic is very big, strong, strong”.

As reported by Jewish News, Mashour was appointed on Monday as the club’s director of development and engagement before being removed 72 hours later after vile social media posts emerged of her openly supporting proscribed terror group Hamas.

She uploaded a seven-minute video rant on Instagram on 24 October 2023, in which she branded Israel an “illegal apartheid state” and peddled conspiracy theories about the 7 October attacks being “convenient”.

