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Hidden for over a century, four medieval Judaica manuscripts go on display

The documents will be on view at the National Library of Israel for three days only before they go to auction at Sotheby's

By Michelle Rosenberg October 26, 2026, 2:32 pm Edit
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Joel ben Simeon Mahzor, Italy, circa 1475_detail - photo Sothebys
Joel ben Simeon Mahzor, Italy, circa 1475_detail - photo Sothebys

Israel’s National Library is showcasing four rare manuscripts that have not been seen in public for almost a century.

On display and taken from the upcoming 17 December Magnificent Judaica auction at Sotheby’s in New York City, will be an illustrated mahzor created by Joel ben Simeon (also known as Feibush Ashkenazi), one of the most celebrated Jewish scribe-artists of the 15th century; an Ashkenazic Pentateuch from Germany, containing the Five Books of Moses accompanied by the Aramaic Targum, the Five Megillot, and Haftarot; a lavishly illuminated 15th century Roman rite mahzor from Ferrara, Italy and an illuminated late 15th century manuscript of Sefer Mitzvot Gadol, the compendium of Jewish law by Rabbi Moses ben Jacob of Coucy, France.

Born in Germany and active for much of his career in northern Italy, ben Simeon’s masterpiece, created in Italy around 1475, features pages embellished with delicate line drawings of animated figures and fanciful hybrid animals.

It is listed as expected to fetch between $3 million and $5 million at auction.

Joel ben Simeon mahzor – sukkot 1475 Photo_by_Ardon_Bar-Hama.

Created around 1300, the large-scale volume Ashkenazic Pentateuch from Germany features “inhabited” initial words: letters decorated with Gothic figures, hunting animals, fantastical grotesques, and hybrids.

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With folios measuring 45 cm in height, it is one of the largest known Hebrew bible manuscripts in existence, and was likely commissioned by a wealthy patron, as codices of extraordinary size required large quantities of costly parchment — more than 160 animal skins were needed for the production of the parchment alone — as well as extensive scribal labour.

It is listed as expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million at auction.

A Monumental Decorated Ashkenazic Pentateuch with Targum Onkelos, the Five Megillot, and Haftarot, Germany, Circa 1300. Pic: Sotheby’s

The Hebrew text of the 15th century Roman rite mahzor from Ferrara, Italy, was penned by a highly skilled Jewish scribe whilst the illustrations, featuring brilliant pigments, extensive gold leaf, floral ornament, architectural forms, and classical motifs, were likely executed by a Christian artist.

The manuscript’s lavishness also speaks to the wealth of the Jewish patrons, and is evidence of the cross-cultural interaction between the Italian Jewish communities and their Christian surroundings.

Sotheby’s has estimated it will sell for between $2 million and $4 million.

Roman rite mahzor Ferrara Photo_Ardon_Bar-Hama

The fourth item, the manuscript of Sefer Mitzvot Gadol, (Great Book of Commandments) expounds on the 613 laws and features both gold and coloured pigments to express the structure of the legal text; the opening words of the 248 positive commandments are presented on a red background whilst the 365 negative are commandments presented on a quartered field of red and green.

Estimates range between $1 million and $2 million at auction.

Sefer Mitzvot Gadol by Moses of Coucy. Italy, late 15th century – photo Sothebys.

Together, the manuscripts offer a rare opportunity to explore the religious, intellectual and artistic achievements of Jewish communities across medieval Europe, before they go to auction in New York.

  • The manuscripts will be on public display at the National Library of Israel, 1 Kaplan Street, Jerusalem, from 1–3 November 2026, between 10:00 and 18:00.
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