Frances Segelman sculpts Holocaust survivor Harry Olmer
JW3 hosts live event in partnership with Yad Vashem UK Foundation ahead of 80th anniversary of Auschwitz Birkenau liberation
Renowned international sculptor Frances Segelman created a bust of Holocaust survivor Harry Olmer in front of a live audience of 80 guests at JW3 on Monday evening in collaboration with Yad Vashem UK Foundation.
Harry Olmer, 98, was born in south-west Poland in 1927, one of six siblings – 4 sisters and 1 brother. During the war he experienced horrific hardship with forced labour, and incarceration at Plasnow, Buchenwald and Therezenstadt concentration camps before being liberated by the Russian Army on 8 May 1945 after surviving a death march.
He came to Britain as one of the group called ‘The Boys’ – the young men and women who flew from Prague in August 1945, initially to stay in Windermere, in the Lake District.
Leeds-born Segelman, who has sculpted Shoah survivors including Eve Kugler, Manfred Goldberg, Zigi Shipper and Lily Ebert as well as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and King Charles, said: “It was wonderful to sculpt Harry. He was just amazing.”
Harry Olmer, who said his advice for a long, happy life is to walk, and go to shul every morning, responded: “I did nothing but sit here quietly not moving. Frances did all the work.”
Simon Bentley, chairman, Yad Vashem UK Foundation told Jewish News: “We have been working with Frances Segelman for a number of years in producing a series of sculptures of Holocaust survivors. The first one was Ben Helfgott and many more have been done since then. Sadly, quite a number are no longer alive, people like Ziggy Shipper and others. But it’s very important at a time when we’re now about to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau on the 27th of January this year.”
He added: “We don’t have that many more years left before there won’t be any Holocaust survivors left to be hearing from first hand. So to have such realistic sculptures having been produced by the wonderful international sculptor that Francis Segelman is really is a privilege and a huge importance for us all.”
Harry Olmer and his late wife Margaret, herself an immigrant who came from Austria on the Kindertransport, had four children and eight grandchildren.
- For more information on Yad Vashem UK Foundation, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.