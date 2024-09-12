‘Free Palestine’ vandals strike at Barclays branch in north London

A north London branch of Barclays Bank was vandalised on Wednesday evening in pictures seen by Jewish News.

The Islington Green location had its glass entrance windows smashed and its walls daubed in blood red paint, graffitied with the words ‘Free Palestine’. An inverted red triangle, a symbol used by pro-Palestinian activists, was also painted on an external wall.

It is unclear who is responsible for the action.

As reported by Jewish News, in August Barclays reversed its plans to withdraw from Israel’s bond auctions, leading Israeli government officials to commend the major UK bank for “resisting anti-Semitic and anti-Israel pressures”.

A spokesperson from Barclays Bank told Jewish News: “Protest groups have criticised Barclays for providing financial services to defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe. They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches and online harassment.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and we have additional measures in place such as increased security presence and surveillance technology.”