‘Free Palestine’ vandals strike at Barclays branch in north London
Windows smashed and graffiti daubed in red paint at Islington branch of high street bank
A north London branch of Barclays Bank was vandalised on Wednesday evening in pictures seen by Jewish News.
The Islington Green location had its glass entrance windows smashed and its walls daubed in blood red paint, graffitied with the words ‘Free Palestine’. An inverted red triangle, a symbol used by pro-Palestinian activists, was also painted on an external wall.
It is unclear who is responsible for the action.
As reported by Jewish News, in August Barclays reversed its plans to withdraw from Israel’s bond auctions, leading Israeli government officials to commend the major UK bank for “resisting anti-Semitic and anti-Israel pressures”.
A spokesperson from Barclays Bank told Jewish News: “Protest groups have criticised Barclays for providing financial services to defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe. They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches and online harassment.
“The safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and we have additional measures in place such as increased security presence and surveillance technology.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.