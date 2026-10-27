Gal Gadot awarded honorary doctorate at Bar-Ilan University 70 year gala celebration

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was awarded an honorary doctorate as Bar-Ilan University celebrated its 70th anniversary with a grand gala yesterday.

The event was held in the presence of university President Prof. Arie Zaban, members of the university’s leadership, members of the Board of Trustees, philanthropists and supporters of the university, and prominent guests from Israel and around the world.

The evening celebrated exceptional achievement, visionary leadership, innovation, and outstanding contributions to society, with honorary doctorates also given to U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff; Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar; Sivan Yaari, founder and chief executive of Africa Innovation; and philanthropist Sandy Frankel, trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

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Accepting the award in what she called “a deeply moving moment for me”, Gadot initially joked, saying “Ima, Abba, I’m officially a doctor! I might not be able to help you with a medical emergency, but finally now you can be proud of me.”

Acknowledging the “serious stuff”, she continued: “I accept this recognition with great emotion and gratitude. It inspires me to keep creating, telling stories, and using my voice to bring people together. Thank you for choosing to honour me in this way. We’ve been through three difficult and painful years since October 7. We’ve experienced loss, fear, and uncertainty here in Israel and in Jewish communities around the world, anti-Semitism has always been with us, and unfortunately, it’s not going away”

“In these moments”, she added, “our connection to one another and to Israel has become a source of strength and hope. As an Israeli and a Jewish woman working internationally, I feel the distance between the home I know and the way we’re sometimes portrayed from the outside. I know many of you feel the same way. No matter how far I travel, Israel’s always my home. These are my people, my family, and when you love a home, you want to protect it and make it them.”

Referencing Israel’s general election, held on Tuesday 27 October, she emphasized that “each and every one of us, whoever can vote here, has the opportunity to make a difference. This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home.”

The honorary degrees recognized the dignitaries outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the advancement of humanity in the fields of culture, peace, education, philanthropy, and social action.