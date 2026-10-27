Netherlands pulls out of Eurovision 2027 after reversing decision to return

The Netherlands will not compete in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after reversing its decision to return, as the row over Israel’s place in the competition continues.

Dutch public broadcasting body NPO confirmed on Monday that it was abandoning plans to send an act to the 2027 contest in Bulgaria, just weeks after announcing the country’s return.

The Netherlands boycotted this year’s competition over Israel’s participation, joining several other European countries in refusing to take part.

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In September, NPO announced that the country would return in 2027, despite broadcaster Avrotros, which normally oversees the Dutch entry, refusing to organise it.

NPO had hoped to find another broadcaster willing to take on the role, but has now decided against going ahead.

Jet de Ranitz, chair of NPO’s executive board, said the organisation had spoken to other broadcasters before making its decision.

“Due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play, we have decided to take a step back for the time being,” she said.

She acknowledged that the decision would disappoint Dutch Eurovision fans.

“We understand that this is a disappointment for everyone looking forward to a Dutch entry at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

De Ranitz added that NPO still believed that competition had an important place on public television, describing it as an international event celebrating music, connection and diversity.

The latest withdrawal comes as Israel’s continued involvement in Eurovision remains a source of dispute among European broadcasters.

Ireland, Iceland, Spain and Slovenia joined the Netherlands in boycotting the contest.

Ireland has already confirmed it will stay away in 2027, citing the continuing loss of life in Gaza.

Spain is considering whether to extend its boycott, while Iceland and Slovenia have yet to announce whether they will compete.

The 2027 contest is due to take place in Bulgaria.